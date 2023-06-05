Another popular Televisa host is fired and Michelle Rodríguez lashes out at the network

Michelle Rodríguez lashes out at Televisa.

Did they fire the popular actress and host?

Rodríguez reveals what happened regarding 40 y 20.

Popular actress Michelle Rodríguez was fired from the Televisa series 40 y 20, allegedly because she asked for a raise. According to journalist Shanik Berman, network executives made the decision to fire her from the series that had been on the air for nine seasons.

However, the comedian has not yet confirmed anything or mentioned it on social media. Televisa’s 40 y 20 became one of the network’s most successful productions since its premiere in 2016 and was one of the few shows that has stood the test of time.

Michelle Rodríguez breaks her silence

According to Shanik, producers of the series made the decision to change the programming schedule. The actors asked executives for more money and they refused.

On Wednesday, May 31, Michelle Rodríguez confirmed the rumors about her departure from the successful series on De Primera Mano where she was giving an interview on the subject.