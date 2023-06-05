Another popular Televisa host is fired and Michelle Rodríguez lashes out at the network
Popular actress Michelle Rodríguez was fired from the Televisa series 40 y 20, allegedly because she asked for a raise. According to journalist Shanik Berman, network executives made the decision to fire her from the series that had been on the air for nine seasons.
However, the comedian has not yet confirmed anything or mentioned it on social media. Televisa’s 40 y 20 became one of the network’s most successful productions since its premiere in 2016 and was one of the few shows that has stood the test of time.
Michelle Rodríguez breaks her silence
According to Shanik, producers of the series made the decision to change the programming schedule. The actors asked executives for more money and they refused.
On Wednesday, May 31, Michelle Rodríguez confirmed the rumors about her departure from the successful series on De Primera Mano where she was giving an interview on the subject.
What happened on 40 y 20?
“I guess those things happen. I am faithful to my work, I am faithful to my commitment, that the opportunities are also fair is important,” she told De Primera Mano.
«If it’s for a salary thing, we deserve fair salaries, everyone, not just us, everyone,» claimed the actress on the red carpet for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. She did some of the Spanish-American dubbing on the movie.
Michelle Rodríguez’s career
According to El Mañana, from a very young age, Michelle knew that she wanted to become an actress. She graduated with a degree in visual communication.
It was not until 2012, at the age of 29, when she got her first role on the soap opera Amores Verdaderos, however, she achieved greater recognition four years later, when the first season of 40 y 20 premiered.