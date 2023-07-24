Has Televisa finally gotten fed up and banned Niurka from LCDLF?
Initially there was talk of suing the outspoken star. Now it's being said that Televisa has banned Niurka from La Casa de los Famosos México.
- Televisa has run out of patience with Niurka.
- Initially there was talk of suing the outspoken star.
- Now it’s being said that Televisa has banned Niurka from LCDLF.
Niurka accuses La Casa de los Famosos of fraud
Niurka Marcos has been outspoken on social media about what she thinks of her son’s time on La Casa de los Famosos México. Recently she went so far as to ask her followers to cancel their subscriptions to ViX because she accused them of fraud.
The Cuban star said LCDLF México is rigged. Needless to say, these accusations did not go over well with the streaming platform or Televisa.
ViX threatened a lawsuit
After Niurka’s controversial statements, the streaming platform did not sit idly by. They issued a statement in which they clarified the situation: «We have been alerted to the circulation of social media post that shows an image of Mariana as the leader of #LaCasaDeLosFamososMx during this week.»
Televisa gets fed up and bans Niurka
Journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante reported that the network has made the decision to ban Niurka from the show her son is on. After her appearance on La Casa de los Famosos following Emilio Osorio’s nomination for eviction, they have made the decision to ban her.
Infante says Televisa has decided to ban Niurka from the show because of her incendiary statements. The network has lost patience with her explosive personality.
Niurka angers Televisa
The De Primera Mano host announced that he had found out about the situation involving Niurka and says her personality has gotten her banned from future shows.
«They already got tired… I found out that they made the decision not to invite her again, against everyone that creates a bad vibe, she believes that people have to put up with her nonsense. It’s good that they banned her,» said Gustavo Adolfo.