Telemundo’s Los 50 is already embroiled in scandal.

Manelyc and Thali Garcí are making waves on the show.

Los 50 has its first scandal Telemundo presents its new reality show, Los 50, where a group of prominent celebrities is confined in a mansion, competing to become the ultimate winner of this thrilling program. The show premiered on the Hispanic television network in the United States on Tuesday, July 18 and, in just two days, it has already sparked numerous discussions and conversations. It’s worth noting that the 50 celebrities taking part are vying for a grand prize of $350,000. Although only two episodes have aired, conflicts have already arisen between the contestants, all of whom are well-known Telemundo stars.

Manelyk and Thali García exchange words In the second episode of the show, a heated confrontation unfolded between Manelyk, a former contestant on La Casa de los Famosos, and Thali García, a well-known actress from El Señor de los Cielos. Videos capturing their intense argument and even a slap have been circulating on social media. It’s important to note that in this instance, the reality show star was provoked by the actress as Thalí has displayed haughty and arrogant behavior towards her fellow contestants since her arrival. During one of the competitions, she undermined others causing tensions to rise.

«Calm down or else I’ll calm you down right now» During a competition that involved avoiding being hit by a ball, Thalí made a comment about actors teaching them to pay attention, which didn’t sit well with Manelyk. The reality show star responded immediately, expressing her annoyance, according to El Heraldo de México. Manelyk pointed out that Thalí had been putting on airs. Manelyk reminded the actress that in the competition, everyone is equal, to which Thalí retorted, «Calm down, or else I’ll calm you down right now. I’m from the north, darling.»

Things have already gotten physical Thalí found herself entangled in yet another conflict, this time escalating to a physical altercation, as she says she was slapped by Shirley Arica in the bathroom. The situation escalated quickly, leading celebrities like Salvador Zerboni, El Potro Caballero, Julio Ron, and others to step in and try to defuse things. In response to this incident, production promptly decided to expel Shirley from the show due to her actions in just the first week of the show.