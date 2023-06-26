He did it for Father’s Day! The teen who died aboard the Titan submersible was terrified to make the trip
Suleman Dawood was terrified to make the Titan trip. He wanted to please his dad for Father's Day. "It's been paralyzing," Dawood's aunt said.
- 19-year-old Suleman Dawood was terrified to make the Titan trip.
- He wanted to please his dad for Father’s Day.
- «It’s been paralyzing,» Dawood’s aunt said in an interview.
19-YEAR-OLD SULEMAN DAWOOD JUST WANTED TO PLEASE HIS DAD! After the death of the five crew members aboard OceanGate’s Titan submersible, a relative of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood — who died on the expedition — spoke to the media. She said the young man was «terrified» to make the trip.
Suleman’a aunt said that he was making the voyage with his dad for Father’s Day because Shahzada was obsessed visiting the Titanic wreckage.
SULEMAN DAWOOD WAS TERRIFIED
Azmeh Dawood, older sister of millionaire businessman Shahzada Dawood, spoke how anxious her nephew Suleman was about making the voyage in the submersible. In an interview with NBC News, she said he was terrified.
She told the outlet he «wasn’t very up for it» and was «terrified» of embarking on the voyage to the Titanic. Azmeh stated that her nephew just wanted to please his father.
Why did the Dawood’s make the Titan journey?
Azmeh said that her nephew wanted to please Shahzada Dawood and celebrate Father’s Day by visiting the Titanic wreckage.
She said he agreed to go on the trip because it was Father’s Day weekend and he was eager to please his father who was passionate about the Titanic legend, according to NBC News.
Suleman Dawood: «It has been paralyzing»
Suleman’s aunt gave the interview by phone from Amsterdam, where she lives with her husband. On the call, she stated that her nephew was terrified and she could only imagine him scared and gasping for breath — a «paralyzing» thought.
«I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath … It’s been crippling, to be honest,» Suleman’s aunt told NBC “I am in disbelief,” Azmeh said, speaking between sobs. «It is an unreal situation.»
«I feel like I’m in a movie»
The businessman’s sister stressed that she is incredulous about the what happened and still can’t quite believe it’s real. She stated that she feels she is in a bad movie and noted that she had a hard time breathing just thinking about her brother’s suffering.
«I feel like I’ve been caught in a really bad film, with a countdown, but you didn’t know what you’re counting down to,» she said. “I personally have found it kind of difficult to breathe thinking of them,» she added. «It’s been unlike any experience I’ve ever had,» she told NBC News.