19-year-old Suleman Dawood was terrified to make the Titan trip.

He wanted to please his dad for Father’s Day.

«It’s been paralyzing,» Dawood’s aunt said in an interview.

Suleman’a aunt said that he was making the voyage with his dad for Father’s Day because Shahzada was obsessed visiting the Titanic wreckage.

Azmeh Dawood, older sister of millionaire businessman Shahzada Dawood, spoke how anxious her nephew Suleman was about making the voyage in the submersible. In an interview with NBC News, she said he was terrified.

She told the outlet he «wasn’t very up for it» and was «terrified» of embarking on the voyage to the Titanic. Azmeh stated that her nephew just wanted to please his father.