Chronicle: Teen pretends to rob vape store but the joke's on him (PHOTOS)

By Mario Guevara

Teen pretends to rob vape store. Brandon McMahon pointed a gun at the clerk. Then he took off his mask and said it was a joke.

People are becoming dependent on internet and social media fame. It's gotten to the point that many go as far as to risk their own freedom, and even their lives, just to attract followers and get attention with viral videos.

This is exactly the case of 18-year-old Brendan McMahon who has just been arrested in Cherokee County, Georgia for doing something crazy. It turns out that this boy thought it was a good idea to enter a vape store in the city of Woodstock, northwest of Atlanta, and pretend to rob it.

"This is robbery. Give me all your money"

Photos: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Brendan McMahon entered the vape store dressed in black and wearing a mask. He immediately approached the cashier and showed him a gun. He told him that he had to give him all the cash he currently had in the till, or else he would shoot.

The obedient store clerk proceeded to collect all the money he had and just as he was about to hand it over, he got a tremendous surprise. The thief took off his mask and laughed out loud. He told the clerk that it was all a joke for a viral video.

He left the establishment without taking anything

Photos: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Later, the would-be thug left the store without taking a single penny with him. "Yo dude. That's not funny," the cashier yelled at him as he walked out.

The employee immediately called 911 to file a complaint . When the officers arrived at the scene, they watched the security video and realized that the story, although it seemed very strange, was true. They saw that the suspect indeed seemed to be armed and they saw him laughing and saying it was all a joke. They immediately started looking for him.

"Please don't arrest me"

Photos: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Upon further investigation, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office identified him as 18-year-old Brandon McMahon, who was quickly arrested on a charge of attempted armed robbery.

"Officers, it was all just a joke for my YouTube channel," the suspect told them. After being arrested, he claimed he had used an airsoft gun but police found a .357 magnum when they searched his house.

Brandon was jailed but was released on a $4,875 bail. Unbelievable but true, this is what the hunger to gain followers online causes.

Thanks for reading my story today at MundoNow

Until next time.