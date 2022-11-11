Teen pretends to rob vape store.

Brandon McMahon pointed a gun at the clerk.

Then he took off his mask and said it was a joke.

People are becoming dependent on internet and social media fame. It’s gotten to the point that many go as far as to risk their own freedom, and even their lives, just to attract followers and get attention with viral videos.

This is exactly the case of 18-year-old Brendan McMahon who has just been arrested in Cherokee County, Georgia for doing something crazy. It turns out that this boy thought it was a good idea to enter a vape store in the city of Woodstock, northwest of Atlanta, and pretend to rob it.

“This is robbery. Give me all your money”

Brendan McMahon entered the vape store dressed in black and wearing a mask. He immediately approached the cashier and showed him a gun. He told him that he had to give him all the cash he currently had in the till, or else he would shoot.

The obedient store clerk proceeded to collect all the money he had and just as he was about to hand it over, he got a tremendous surprise. The thief took off his mask and laughed out loud. He told the clerk that it was all a joke for a viral video. Chronicle: teen pretends to rob vape store