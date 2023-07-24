Teen mom tries to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son

Teen mom Jazmín Páez tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son.

She attempted to hire a killer through a parody website.

Police tracked her down after the site reported her.

Teen mom tries to hire a hitman to kill her toddler

The life of a three-year-old boy was nearly ended in the most tragic way when his mother offered a hitman $3,000 to kill him.

Eighteen-year-old Jazmín Páez made the request through RentAHitman.com. The owner of the site thought it was a joke until the woman sent him the boy’s photo, her location and demanded that the job be done before the weekend, police said.