Teen mom tries to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son

By 
  • Teen mom Jazmín Páez tried to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son.
  • She attempted to hire a killer through a parody website.
  • Police tracked her down after the site reported her.

Teen mom tries to hire a hitman to kill her toddler

the worst crime
PHOTO: Shutterstock

The life of a three-year-old boy was nearly ended in the most tragic way when his mother offered a hitman $3,000 to kill him.

Eighteen-year-old Jazmín Páez made the request through RentAHitman.com. The owner of the site thought it was a joke until the woman sent him the boy’s photo, her location and demanded that the job be done before the weekend, police said.

Police investigate

Mother hires hitman: Investigations begin
Miami-Dade County Police Department

The complaint was handled by the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Department which immediately launched an investigation. Officers set up a sting for the woman to get more information from her.

The messages they exchanged allowed detectives to track the IP address of the device used to solicit the hitman. The coordinates led detectives to southeast Florida. There they arrested the boy’s mother, whom authorities identified as Jazmín Páez.

Jazmín Páez is charged for attempting to kill her son

Mother Hires Hit Man: The Charges
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Jazmín Páez was charged with solicitation of first degree murder and use of a communication device for illegal use, according to Miami-Dade police.

Páez remains in jail, must post $15,000 bail to be released and will not be allowed near her son. The reasons why the woman wanted to end her son’s life are still not clear.

Today
International
