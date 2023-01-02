Teen dances with a photo of his deceased mother at graduation

A teen danced with a photo of his dead mother at graduation.

His mother told him that she would return.

He has thousands of views on social media. Graduations are usually emotional moments and students are happy to be moving on to a new stage in their lives. Parents usually play an important role in the celebrations and are proud of their children. Unfortunately, not everyone gets to witness their child’s special moment. A moving video is circulating on social media where a young man is waltzing with a photo of his dead mother. Young Peruvian student, 16-year-old Thiago Venturo has moved social media users by dancing the waltz at his graduation with a photograph of his deceased mother.

Thiago’s mother could not be there To the rhythm of “Tiempo de Vals”, an iconic song by Chayanne, the young man danced tearfully with a photograph of his mother. She could not be there for his important moment. But the young man knew how to honor her and make her present. “I was crying because my mother was not there,” he wrote in another shared video of that special moment. In the video you can see the teen’s grief as he was comforted by his family. These images have moved the entire internet.

The teen misses his mother The young man is from Huancayo, Peru. According to Publimetro, the boy graduated from a secondary school called Colegio Tupac Amaru de Chilca and is now ready to enter high school. The boy contacted local media. “Even though she wasn’t by my side, she’s always taking care of me and lighting my way. My mom was never a bad person, she wasn’t selfish either, she was always good, humble, sincere. Even before she passed away she hugged me, she told me: ‘I love you, son.'”

His mother promised him that she would return “She left, she told me: ‘I’m going to return on a Saturday,’ but that Saturday never came, there are Saturdays when I feel very sad because my mother left,” lamented the young man who could not contain his tears. Thiago Venturo dedicated some very beautiful words to his mother. “My inspiration was that my mother told me: ‘Let’s do your graduation and your godfather is going to be this person.’ Sometimes she told me, ‘You have to continue studying.’ She encouraged me. My mom always wanted me to be a professional and I’m going to make that wish come true.”

How did his mother die? According to the outlet that interviewed the young man, his mother traveled to another city and there she was infected with COVID-19. Thiago reported that, on one occasion, she woke up at 3 a.m. vomiting blood. He added that he came to the city because they had informed him that his mom’s condition was very serious. “Your mommy will always be with you.” Thiago received many positive comments. “May God give you strength and many blessings.” “May God protect you young man, you have to keep fighting to move forward.” “Your mommy from heaven is proud of you.” SEE FULL VIDEO HERE