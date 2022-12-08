Republican senator Ted Cruz’s daughter was rushed to the hospital.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s daughter, was treated by Houston paramedics for self-inflicted stab wounds. Police received a 911 call about the incident and the senator’s family is asking for privacy.

On Tuesday just before 8 pm the Houston Police Department received a report of a person with self-inflicted stab wounds. In a matter of minutes police officers and medical personnel arrived to treat the girl.

The incident occurred in the River Oaks neighborhood, where the Republican legislator lives with his wife, Heidi and their two daughters, one of whom was the person who was rushed to the hospital, according to information from police.

The authorities confirmed that she’s a relative of the Republican senator from Texas. However, the identity of the teenager was not disclosed. She was taken to a hospital to receive medical attention, after being treated by paramedics at her home.