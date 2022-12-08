Ted Cruz’s daughter is rushed to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds
Republican senator Ted Cruz's daughter was rushed to the hospital. Police had reports of a girl with self-inflicted stab wounds.
Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s daughter, was treated by Houston paramedics for self-inflicted stab wounds. Police received a 911 call about the incident and the senator’s family is asking for privacy.
On Tuesday just before 8 pm the Houston Police Department received a report of a person with self-inflicted stab wounds. In a matter of minutes police officers and medical personnel arrived to treat the girl.
The incident occurred in the River Oaks neighborhood, where the Republican legislator lives with his wife, Heidi and their two daughters, one of whom was the person who was rushed to the hospital, according to information from police.
The authorities confirmed that she’s a relative of the Republican senator from Texas. However, the identity of the teenager was not disclosed. She was taken to a hospital to receive medical attention, after being treated by paramedics at her home.
WHAT DOES THE FAMILY SAY ABOUT TED CRUZ’S DAUGHTER?
The authorities did not confirm whether anyone from Ted Cruz’s family was involved in the 911 call but it is known that the politician’s office issued a statement regarding how the teenager was doing after the incident.
According to ABC News, the statement reads: "This is a family matter and thankfully their daughter is okay. There were no serious injuries. The family requests the media respect their daughter's privacy at this time." So far this is all that is known about the situation.
SUPPORT FOR TED CRUZ’S FAMILY
Several politicians expressed their support for Cruz on social media. The Democratic representative from Texas, Joaquín Castro, offered his support to the Republican senator on Twitter. “As the father of three young children, I hope folks will show respect and understanding for the family’s pain and privacy.”
In turn, Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores from Texas also weighed in. "My thoughts and prayers are with the Ted Cruz family. I pray that their daughter has a full recovery," Flores posted on her official Twitter account.
DID SHE DISAGREE WITH HER DAD?
Last year, Ted Cruz’s daughter posted a video on TikTok saying that she disagreed with her father’s policies. He is a conservative legislator and has opposed policies supporting immigrants rights and reproductive rights.
“Many people judge me without knowing me based on (the fact that I am the daughter of) him (Ted Cruz),” she said on TikTok, “But I really disagree with most of what he says.” The account was made private shortly after the post.