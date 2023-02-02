Super Bowl 2023: Find out who’s playing this year! (PHOTOS)

The teams that will face each other in the Super Bowl 2023 are decided.

The big event is on February 12.

Each team played 19 games between season and post-season.

Super Bowl 2023. One of the most anticipated sporting events of the year is the Super Bowl which takes place in February. It promises to have many surprises, clashes between great teams and a phenomenal half-time show.

Both teams who have qualified this year have played with 19 games between regular season and post-season. According to El Informador, each team worked hard to make it to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2023: Eagles make it to the Super Bowl, crushing 49ers 31-7

Jalen Hurts scored one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared to the Super Bowl, taking both San Francisco quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the crippled 49ers 31-7 in the game on Sunday for the National Conference championship nfl.

The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago under a different coach and quarterback, will try again with the help of the formidable duo of Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia will face former coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Associated Press reported.