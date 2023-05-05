Tragedy at a high school: 7 killed in a shooting in Pakistan
Authorities believe the shooting at a high school in Pakistan was retaliation for an earlier attack. Police are investigating.
Local police report that at least seven teachers and staff were killed at a high school in Pakistan on Thursday. The shooting took place in the Parachinar area of the Kurram tribal district. This is the second strike against teachers in the area, according to Reuters.
Preliminary reports indicate that the teachers were at their school when shooting suddenly broke out. It is thought to be retaliation for an earlier attack in which another teacher was shot to death, according to Geo TV.
TWO TEACHER KILLINGS IN ONE DAY
Authorities indicated that both attacks occurred on Thursday in the Parachinar area of the Kurram tribal district, near the border with Afghanistan. They are currently investigating to determine who is responsible.
So far the motive behind the killings is unknown. It is only known that the teachers killed in both incidents belong to the country’s Shia Muslim minority.
POLICE HAVE LITTLE EVIDENCE
The tribal district contains a majority Shiite population that is often targeted by Sunni militant groups as part of the local Taliban movement. The local police reported that they are gathering more information and investigating the incident.
According to Europa Press, the deaths of soldiers have also been reported in clashes with the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan group, which has caused a climate of tension, fear and death in recent days.
EXPLOSIONS ARE AN EVERYDAY OCCURRENCE
In late April, two explosions at an anti-terror police facility in northwest Pakistan killed at least 12 people and injured 50, police said. Senior police officer Ataullah Khan said an initial explosion at the facility in the Swat Valley district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was followed by a larger and more intense one.
So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but in recent months the Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for similar incidents after ending a ceasefire agreed with the government last year. Khan added that a part of the building collapsed and rescuers recovered bodies and wounded; he warned that the death toll could rise.
THE DAILY STRUGGLE
The police complex also houses the Kabal city police station and the headquarters of a reserve police force, but the most serious damage was done to the anti-terror police department building, Khan said. The picturesque valley of Swat was once the stronghold of Islamic militants who imposed strict sharia rule there until the army carried out a massive operation in 2007 that drove the militants out and restored normality.
The Pakistani Taliban, formally known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are a separate group linked to the Afghan Taliban. The TTP has been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as US and NATO troops left the country after 20 years of war. Many of its leaders and fighters have found refuge in Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power there.