Tragedy at a high school: 7 killed in a shooting in Pakistan

Authorities believe the shooting at a high school in Pakistan was retaliation for an earlier attack.

Terrifying images of teachers lying on the ground circulate.

Police are investigating.

Local police report that at least seven teachers and staff were killed at a high school in Pakistan on Thursday. The shooting took place in the Parachinar area of ​​the Kurram tribal district. This is the second strike against teachers in the area, according to Reuters.

Preliminary reports indicate that the teachers were at their school when shooting suddenly broke out. It is thought to be retaliation for an earlier attack in which another teacher was shot to death, according to Geo TV.

TWO TEACHER KILLINGS IN ONE DAY

Authorities indicated that both attacks occurred on Thursday in the Parachinar area of ​​the Kurram tribal district, near the border with Afghanistan. They are currently investigating to determine who is responsible.

So far the motive behind the killings is unknown. It is only known that the teachers killed in both incidents belong to the country’s Shia Muslim minority.