Taylor Swift speaks out to fans about Ticketmaster disaster

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour highlights Tickmaster problems.

Prosecutors are already investigating Ticketmaster’s parent company.

Millions of people were unable to get tickets. Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer, Taylor Swift, released her most recent album Midnights ahead of her upcoming Eras Tour. However, she did not count on Ticketmaster, the platform selling the tickets, to crash, leaving millions frustrated. Swift addressed Ticketmaster’s failure to her millions of fans around the world. Ticketmaster canceled the public sale of tickets due to unprecedented demand and now fans are waiting for another opportunity to buy them. The Eras Tour causes Ticketmaster chaos When it comes selling concert tickets, it is normal for some platforms to offer pre-sales for special clients. For instance, some banks offer this as a perk to favored account holders. Taylor Swift offered a special pre-sale for members of her Verified Fan program through Ticketmaster. However, there was total chaos when the tickets actually went on sale. Anyone still looking to buy a ticket to Taylor Swift’s new tour may be in luck.

Ticketmaster cancels public sale of Taylor Swift tickets Ticketmaster said Thursday that “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.” The sudden cancellation comes after Ticketmaster said on Thursday that more than 2 million tickets were sold on Tuesday for the upcoming tour, the most ever for an artist in a single day, causing his website to crash. A total of 3.5 million people tried to get a ticket.

Taylor Swift defends her fans The singer-songwriter came to her fans’ defense: “It goes without saying that I am extremely protective of my fans,” Swift wrote on Instagram this Friday. “It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen without no recourse.” “We asked them multiple times if they could handle this type of demand and they assured us that they could,” she said, referring to Ticketmaster. “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that many of them feel like they had to go through several bear attacks to get there,” she continued.

Investigating Ticketmaster The issue has even crept into American politics. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to question whether Ticketmaster is allowed to corner the ticketing business. “Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, their merger with Live Nation should never have been approved, and they must be contained,” she wrote as she made a request: “Split them up.” Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice has opened an investigation into Live Nation Entertainment. However, they said the inquiry predates the chaos this week. With information from EFE.