Taylor Swift concert lights are mistaken for UFOs in Tampa Bay (VIDEO)

Was it UFOs or just a Taylor Swift concert?

Residents of Tampa Bay, Florida were terrified by the appearance of strange lights in the sky last weekend. Videos of the bizarre event went viral on social media.

On TikTok group of young people shared the video of “strange” lights moving across the Tampa Bay sky. They feared they were witnessing the arrival of beings from another planet.

TikTok users were able to see the moments of panic that a group of young people experienced as they filmed the bizarre phenomenon on their cell phones.

User @yourtampabayrealtor posted a video showing the lights moving across the sky and you can hear the panic in their voices. Throughout the video you can people trying to figure out what they were seeing.