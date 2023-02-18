Rebate for taxpayers who buy electric vehicles in the US

Millions in the United States may get a tax rebate if the buy an electric vehicle.

Find out how much you could receive.

Who will be eligible for the rebate.

Good news for the beginning of February, as it has been announced that millions of people in California may qualify for a tax rebate if they buy an electric vehicle. Find out if you are eligible and how much you could receive in a direct payment, according to The Sun.

The government is trying to encourage people to buy environmentally-friendly vehicles and as incentive some could get a generous tax rebate.

WHAT IS THE REBATE?

California officials seek to help low to middle income residents buy electric vehicles (EV). The amount of the rebate could vary, so it is important to check the benefits before buying a car.

The funds will come from the California Clean Vehicle Reimbursement Project (CVRP), so everything is set to begin awarding the rebates.