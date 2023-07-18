Target customer arrested for repeatedly shoplifting using the self-checkout

A Target customer was arrested for a shoplifting spree.

Now she faces serious consequences for her crimes.

Target customer is arrested for a shoplifting spree A Target shopper was apprehended over the weekend in Rochester, Minnesota after stealing at the self-checkout at least 18 times. The Sun reported that she has pleaded guilty to the charges. Crystal Lynn Walker, 39, has been convicted of multiple counts of robbery at various Target locations between March and April of last year. The majority of these incidents occurred in Rochester, Minnesota.

How she committed the robberies Walker’s method of committing the crimes was rather unique, according to The Sun. The 39-year-old would use the barcode of lower-priced items to falsely ring up more expensive items at the lower price. Authorities had been investigating Crystal Lynn Walker since November of last year, and she has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of shoplifting. Walker has been sentenced and will now face the consequences of her actions.

Crystal Lynn Walker is sentenced According to The Sun, Crystal Lynn Walker has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation. In addition, she has been ordered to pay a substantial fine of $5,000 for the crimes she committed. Furthermore, as part of her punishment, Walker will be required to perform up to 50 hours of community service. The authorities have taken note of the new tactics employed by individuals engaging in theft, highlighting the importance of staying vigilant and adapting to prevent such incidents in the future.

Are self-checkout crimes common? Numerous reports have surfaced regarding the emergence of new tactics employed by shoplifters. One such technique is known as the ‘pass around’ where individuals intentionally fail to scan certain item codes, resulting in non-payment at checkout. The CEO of Target, Brian Cornell, addressed the impact of these practices on the company’s financials. According to The Sun, Target is experiencing significant losses, estimated at $500 million dollars per year, due to escalating rates of theft. «Beyond security concerns, worsening loss rates are putting significant pressure on our bottom line,» Brian Cornell reported.