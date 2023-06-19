Did Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta made their co-host flee?

Tania Rincón announced she’s leaving Hoy.

She said goodbye to her fans with a message.

This year has brought big changes to Hoy. Andrea Legarreta announced her divorce, then Galilea Montijo and Tania Rincón did the same. It almost seemed as though the hosts were cursed. Now Tania has a shocking announcement.

It is no secret to anyone that both Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta are said to make life impossible for their colleague, though this has always been denied by Tania Rincón, who joined Televisa’s Hoy two years ago after leaving TV Azteca.

Tania Rincón is leaving Hoy

For years, Tania Rincón competed with Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta on the TV Azteca morning show Venga la Alegría. Hoy always beat them in the ratings and the Mexican host decided to change sides and join the ranks of Televisa thanks to late producer Magda Rodríguez.

At the beginning it was said she was snubbed by Andrea and Galilea, however with the passage of time, Tania Rincón earned her place on Hoy.