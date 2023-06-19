Is she fleeing Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta? Tania Rincón says goodbye to ‘Hoy’ (PHOTO)
This year has brought big changes to Hoy. Andrea Legarreta announced her divorce, then Galilea Montijo and Tania Rincón did the same. It almost seemed as though the hosts were cursed. Now Tania has a shocking announcement.
It is no secret to anyone that both Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta are said to make life impossible for their colleague, though this has always been denied by Tania Rincón, who joined Televisa’s Hoy two years ago after leaving TV Azteca.
Tania Rincón is leaving Hoy
For years, Tania Rincón competed with Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta on the TV Azteca morning show Venga la Alegría. Hoy always beat them in the ratings and the Mexican host decided to change sides and join the ranks of Televisa thanks to late producer Magda Rodríguez.
At the beginning it was said she was snubbed by Andrea and Galilea, however with the passage of time, Tania Rincón earned her place on Hoy.
Hoy loses one of its hosts
During the two years that Tania Rincón has been on Hoy, she earned the affection of the audience and her announcement on Thursday’s show took her faithful fans by surprise.
The show tweeted: «We are going to miss you Tania Rincón, have a lot of success in the ‘TUDNmx’ Gold Cup. Here we are waiting for you!» This clearly gave fans hope she may return some day.
Is Tania Rincón leaving the show forever?
Fortunately for fans of the Mexican host, her departure from Hoy is only temporary, since she made it clear that she is going to work on another Televisa project. She will be hosting the Gold Cup for a month.
In an Instagram photo with her colleagues Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, Tania Rincón wrote how much she will miss Hoy: «I’m already missing you, but we started a new adventure with @tudnmex in the Gold Cup, but be careful ‘cause I’ll return to Hoy in a month.”