Tania Rincón had an accident during her beach vacation in Costa Rica
Tania Rincón had an accident during her beach vacation. After being in the eye of the hurricane of divorces on the morning show Hoy, the Mexican host took a break and went to enjoy the sun, sea and sand of Costa Rica.
The Mexican host enjoyed a few days off in Costa Rica, where she could be seen happily doing various recreational activities that she shared with her followers on Instagram.
This comes in the wake of Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, her colleagues on the morning show Hoy, announcing they are getting divorced. After starring in the scandal of the three divorces on the show, Rincón took a break on the beach.
Relaxing on a beach in Costa Rica
Tania Rincón has been very active on social media in recent days, after finding herself in the eye of the hurricane when she announced her divorce at the same time as Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo.
In recent days her social networks have been full of the best moments of her vacation in Costa Rica, where she was accompanied by two of her friends. In her posts you can see them enjoying the sea, the food and wildlife.
Tania Rincón shares the best moments of her vacation
The photographs where she’s surfing stand out, as well as in those where she’s enjoying the waterfalls with her companions. They also caught photos of animals in their natural habitat.
“Today we paddle surfed and took a night tour to see animals that you can only appreciate at night,” she wrote in one of her posts, along with photos of frogs and spiders.
Not everything was completely fun for the Mexican host. After she shared the funniest moments of her trip, she also took the time to explain an accident she had while enjoying the ocean waves.
While Tania was surfing, she was hit by a wave and fell off her board. She got several cuts and scratches on her back. “And well, the wave rolls over me with everything and paddle surf board. I scratched myself,” she said on her Instagram stories.