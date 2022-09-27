Tampa Bay prepares for Hurricane Ian, the biggest storm in a century

Tampa Bay braces for Hurricane Ian.

The last time Tampa Bay was hit by a Category 3 or greater hurricane was October 25, 1921.

“This is not a joke. This is a life-threatening storm surge,” officials say.

It has been more than a century since a storm like Hurricane Ian hit the Tampa Bay area, which grew from a few hundred thousand inhabitants in 1921 to more than 3 million today. Now, the port of Florida prepares for a storm not seen in a century, according to The Associated Press.

Many of those people live in low-lying neighborhoods that are highly susceptible to ravages from storm surges and flooding they have rarely experienced, which some experts say could be exacerbated by the effects of climate change.

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit hard

The problem facing the region is that storms approaching from the south, like Hurricane Ian is doing, bring huge volumes of water into shallow Tampa Bay, likely to flood homes and businesses. The adjacent Gulf of Mexico is also shallow.

“Strong persistent winds will push a lot of water into the bay and there’s nowhere for it to go, so it just builds up,” said Brian McNoldy, senior research associate at the Rosenstiel School of Earth, Atmospheric and Marine Sciences from the University of Miami. “Tampa Bay is very surge-prone because of its orientation.”