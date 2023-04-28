Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer dies at 79

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer dies.

The Jerry Springer Show ran for decades.

He was also a former mayor of Cincinnati.

Jerry Springer, the legendary daytime talk show host, died on Thursday, his family confirmed in a statement. The host and former Cincinnati mayor passed away at his home in suburban Chicago.

WLWT, The NBC affiliate where Springer once worked reported that he died peacefully, citing the family’s statement.

Jerry Springer started in politics before coming to TV

He was elected to the Cincinnati City Council in 1971 but a sex scandal caused him to resign three years later. In 1977 he served as Cincinnati’s 56th mayor.

In 1982, Springer ran for Governor of Ohio as a Democrat but was defeated. He left politics to become a host for WLWT in Cincinnati and in the early ’90’s he launched his iconic show The Jerry Springer Show.