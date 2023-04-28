Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the legendary daytime talk show host, died on Thursday, his family confirmed in a statement. The host and former Cincinnati mayor passed away at his home in suburban Chicago.
WLWT, The NBC affiliate where Springer once worked reported that he died peacefully, citing the family’s statement.
Jerry Springer started in politics before coming to TV
He was elected to the Cincinnati City Council in 1971 but a sex scandal caused him to resign three years later. In 1977 he served as Cincinnati’s 56th mayor.
In 1982, Springer ran for Governor of Ohio as a Democrat but was defeated. He left politics to become a host for WLWT in Cincinnati and in the early ’90’s he launched his iconic show The Jerry Springer Show.
Springer’s fame knew no limits
The Jerry Springer Show reached its peak of fame in 1998 and even surpassed The Oprah Winfrey Show in ratings, reported Variety.
The host was also the star of The Jerry Springer Podcast and the court show Judge Jerry. His family asked that in lieu of flowers, people consider a donation or an “act of kindness” to someone in need.
“He is irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely”
“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, spokeswoman and friend of the beloved presenter, according to WLWT.
“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on,” Galvin added.