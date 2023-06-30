Beloved host Talina Fernandez’s death shocked the world.

She was brought up on La Casa de los Famosos México and the houseguests didn’t know she had died.

What did they say about Talina Fernández? The Mexican entertainment industry was plunged into mourning with the news of the passing of esteemed host Talina Fernández. However, the houseguests on La Casa de los Famosos México (LCDLFM) were unaware of the tragic event due to their isolation. Eerily, they happened to bring up Talina Fernández on the show. According to Agencia EFE, Talina Fernández passed away on Wednesday, June 28, in Mexico City at the age of 78. Her death was attributed to an illness, according to her family. Talina Fernandez comes up on LCDLFM and the houseguests did not know that she had died Following the heartbreaking news of the passing of the beloved ‘Lady of the Good Sayings’, the entire nation of Mexico was deeply shaken. However, due to their seclusion and limited communication, the contestants on LCDLFM, remain unaware of this tragic loss that the television industry is currently mourning. The houseguests on the show are on strict lockdown, with limited access to external communication. Their sole focus is to emerge as the victors of the popular Mexican reality show, competing for a substantial prize.

Raquel Bigorra brought up Talina on the show Coincidentally, the guests brought up Talina Fernández, almost as if it they sensed her passing. Viewers were surprised as the contestants are still cut off from the outside world and have yet to learn of her tragic death. According to infobae, Raquel Bigorra, who is from Cuba, brought up Talina Fernández. She expressed her admiration for the host, acknowledging her as an icon for Mexican women because she was one of the first women to have her own television program.

Raquel said Talina is a «queen» Shortly after, influencer Wendy Guevara inquired if the Cuban host had worked with Talina, prompting a proud response from Bigorra. «She’s very pretty… she’s a queen, a mentor, a victor, and an exemplary figure to follow. She was one of the first women to have her own program… she made history on television, and it required immense effort… Opening a program as a woman in those times was no easy feat.» Later on, the HOY host joined the conversation and also shared her admiration for Talina, not realizing that they were discussing her just minutes after her death was confirmed. She mentioned how both Talina and Verónica Castro were iconic in the industry.

The houseguests won’t learn of Talina’s death until they leave LCDLFM One by one the contestants on the show will learn about what happened in the outside world as they leave the show. Fernández, whose full name is Catalina María del Sagrado Corazón Fernández, made a notable mark in numerous shows on various Mexican television networks. Born in Mexico City in 1944, the host gained recognition for her unique style. In recent years, she successfully adapted to changing times by establishing her presence on YouTube, where she shared interviews and anecdotes from her personal life.