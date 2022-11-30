They offer a different Taco Tuesday

GALEO called the Hispanic and Afro-American communities

They promote early voting in Georgia With the goal to promote early voting among the Hispanic and African-American communities in Georgia, the non-profit organization GALEO called Taco Tuesday to the Polls, which was attended by a good number of people interested in asserting their power of decision to face of the runoff in the state. Taco Tuesday to the Polls took place on Tuesday, November 29 in an event where persons who assisted had the opportunity to learn more about voting, prepare for the runoff of the US Senate elections and enjoy tacos and other amenities. “Today there is an early voting”: Jerry González “We are celebrating Taco Tuesday, which everyone likes to celebrate, but also reminding people that there is early voting today,” Jerry González, CEO of GALEO, explained to MundoNow. According to Jerry González, “the Latino vote is quite powerful, and we have a lot of power in this state and not only in this state but in the country as well and we have to exercise our right to vote to ensure that politicians respect us as a community.” Filed Under: Taco Tuesday GALEO vote.

Why a runoff? Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, former United States Congresswoman, was also present at GALEO’s Taco Tuesday, where she took the opportunity to highlight the importance of the runoff of the elections in Georgia. “This runoff is extremely important, the whole country is seeing what is happening now in Georgia, to be able to have control of the Senate, to be able to have senators for us, for our Latino community,” the former congresswoman told MundoNow. Filed Under: Taco Tuesday GALEO vote.

Only one week left to vote Debbie Mucarsel-Powell urged Latinos to exercise their right: “We have a week to vote and there are many more options in this early voting week, so I am asking my Hispanic community to go out and vote, to exercise their right to vote, it’s so important.” The former congresswoman mentioned that while in some of our countries it is difficult for our vote to count, here our vote counts, and we can determine what the future will be like for the next two, four, or six years. Filed Under: Taco Tuesday GALEO vote.

How to vote early? “The most important thing is to have a plan, I know that you are working, with the children at school, it is difficult to take time, but if you make a plan, at this moment it will be easier, you have a whole week to go out and vote“, said former Hispanic congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. This previous week to the day of the runoff, scheduled for Tuesday December 6, the polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., according to Rafael Aragón, community leader of the organization GALEO. “You can take that time before work or after you get off work to go and make sure your voice is heard”. Filed Under: Taco Tuesday GALEO vote.