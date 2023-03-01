Former US swimming star Jamie Cail dies.

She died under mysterious circumstances in the Virgin Islands.

Police ask for the public’s cooperation to find out what happened. Former US swimming star Jamie Cail dies under mysterious circumstances in the Virgin Islands. She was 42 years old and police are investigating the tragic incident. Cail was found unconscious in a house that she shared with her boyfriend in St John, according to The Sun. The news has shocked the world of sports, especially because of the strange circumstances surrounding her death. Detectives for the United States Virgin Islands Police Department are collecting evidence and conducting interviews. WHAT DO THE POLICE ASK? Through a statement, the authorities reported that: “This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.” So far the cause of Cail’s death is unknown and most likely an autopsy will have to be done to find out what really happened. Given the lack of information about what happened, police ask anyone with who knows anything to contact the Criminal Investigation Office. Calls will be confidential as they just want to learn more about the circumstances surrounding her mysterious death.

JAMIE CAIL DIES: IS FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED? Police say Cail’s boyfriend, whose identity has not been released, notified authorities that he was at a bar and returned to the house to check on Cail. According to the preliminary police report, this happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday. “Upon arrival, he discovered his girlfriend on the floor,” they said in a statement. The man and a friend took Cail to a local clinic, however efforts to save her life were unsuccessful and the athlete was pronounced dead. “Once at the clinic, CPR was performed and 911 notified, however, the female succumbed to her ailment,” police said. So far that is all that is known about what happened.

JAMIE CAIL’S CAREER Cail was born in Claremont, New Hampshire, and was a successful swimmer for much of her life. In 1997, as a teenager, Cail competed for the United States at the Pan Pacific Championships, where she won a gold medal with the relay team, according to Swim Swam. She then won a silver medal at the 1998-1999 Aquatic Swimming World Cup in Brazil. She then moved to Huntington Beach, California and trained with the Golden West Swim Club. During this time she won several high school state championships. She had a great way of making friends with people of all ages, according to those who knew her.

CAIL HAD A BIG HEART Her closest friends and acquaintances only had good things to say about her: “She was just… a very beautiful person,” a family friend told WMUR. “She had a big heart. She was really loving, kind, well liked and popular on the island and everyone knows her. Everyone from the, you know, older generational, local families to the younger people, everybody loved her,” her friend told WMUR. On social media people quickly began to post photos of the former champion and her career, as well as farewell messages and expressions of gratitude. They also sent condolences to her family.