An SUV crashed into an Apple store killing one person and injuring 16.

The incident was in Hingham, Massachusetts.

How did the accident happen?

One person died and 16 others were injured on Monday, November 21, when an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts. Police are investigating what happened but did not immediately say if the incident was accidental.

Hingham Police Chief David Jones only said that the investigation is ongoing. The driver of the SUV was being questioned. The vehicle crashed through a window frightening everyone in the vicinity.

The name of the driver is not being released

Hingham Police Chief David Jones said only that an investigation is ongoing. The driver of the SUV is being questioned. “This morning was an unthinkable morning, and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Timothy Cruz, Plymouth district attorney, said at a news conference.

Cruz did not disclose the name of the driver (a man) or the names of the victims. He also did not say whether the driver will be charged, but added that a criminal investigation was underway. The official added that the dark SUV went through the glass window of the store and struck several people. FILED UNDER: SUV crashes into Apple store