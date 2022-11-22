SUV crashes into Apple store leaving one dead and 16 injured
One person died and 16 others were injured on Monday, November 21, when an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts. Police are investigating what happened but did not immediately say if the incident was accidental.
Hingham Police Chief David Jones only said that the investigation is ongoing. The driver of the SUV was being questioned. The vehicle crashed through a window frightening everyone in the vicinity.
The name of the driver is not being released
Cruz did not disclose the name of the driver (a man) or the names of the victims. He also did not say whether the driver will be charged, but added that a criminal investigation was underway. The official added that the dark SUV went through the glass window of the store and struck several people.
People were terrified
A gaping hole was visible in the window at the front of the store and rescuers were on the scene of the accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The store, which is located in the Derby Street Shops, opened an hour before the incident. WATCH VIDEO HERE.
Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said crews are evaluating the building's structural stability. Since they do not want the employees and customers to be in danger in the future.
One death is confirmed
So far it is known that the driver was not injured. A person inside the store was killed after being hit by the vehicle. The person responsible is currently being questioned by the police to rule out whether he was under the influence of alcohol.
Another 16 people were injured, it is still unknown if they were struck by the vehicle or were hit by glass and debris.
Images of the accident
Local media have released images and videos of the incident. Paramedics can be seen tending to injured people as they carry people on stretchers to an ambulance. Other people were being tended to on the floor.
The area is cordoned off with the typical yellow police tape, while they ask people to avoid the store. Glass could still be seen on the floor of the square where the Apple Store is located in Massachusetts. With information from AP, infobae & Univision.