Two suspects arrested in Cielo Vista mall shooting
At least one person was killed after a man opened fire in a Texas shopping mall food court on Wednesday. Police said the shooting began around 5 p.m. at the Cielo Vista mall in East El Paso. Officials said four people, all men, were shot and one person died.
Two of the victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition. The condition of the third victim was not immediately known. Police said two men were detained as suspects. A weapon was also found at the scene and was taken as evidence.
Panic in the mall!
Local police spokesman, Sergeant Robert Gómez, indicated that a man was arrested and they are looking for a second subject who could be linked to this shooting. He also indicated that the police officers recovered a weapon at the crime scene.
How many injuries were there?
“It was chaotic. The people fled. They were scared,” said police sergeant Roberto Gomez. All four people shot were men. Two of the injured were taken to El Paso University Medical Center in critical condition, the hospital told CNN.
The third injured person was also hospitalized, Gomez said, but his condition is unknown. The mall where the shooting occurred is next to a Walmart where a 2019 shooting killed 23 people and injured nearly two dozen others.
Mall shooting suspects arrested
Two people, both men, were taken into custody after the shooting inside the Cielo Vista mall, El Paso’s acting police chief said Wednesday night. Police have not commented on a possible motive.
“Thank you to all law enforcement and first responders who quickly jumped into action to protect your fellow Texans,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted. Texas has become a trending topic since the shooting in Uvalde.
People were panicking
Surveillance video from a bar inside the mall recorded more than a dozen people running away from the sound of gunshots and, later, paramedics pushing a stretcher. This video was leaked on social media, causing more panic.
Some people commented: “Keep selling weapons to civilians.” “That is their daily bread, the most important thing for them is the sale of arms, they encourage the population to be protected.”