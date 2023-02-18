Two suspects arrested in Cielo Vista mall shooting

One person was killed in a shooting at the Cielo Vista mall in Texas.

A man opened fire in the food court.

Two suspects have been arrested.

At least one person was killed after a man opened fire in a Texas shopping mall food court on Wednesday. Police said the shooting began around 5 p.m. at the Cielo Vista mall in East El Paso. Officials said four people, all men, were shot and one person died.

Two of the victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition. The condition of the third victim was not immediately known. Police said two men were detained as suspects. A weapon was also found at the scene and was taken as evidence.

Panic in the mall!

As of now, officials have reported at least four injured in the shooting which occurred at the Cielo Vista Mall. All were taken to nearby hospitals, however, their condition is unknown.

Local police spokesman, Sergeant Robert Gómez, indicated that a man was arrested and they are looking for a second subject who could be linked to this shooting. He also indicated that the police officers recovered a weapon at the crime scene.