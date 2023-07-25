A man is suspected of intentionally setting a fire that killed 11 people.

He was angry over being kicked out of a bar in Sonora, Mexico.

The mayor of San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora provided an update.

Authorities arrest suspect in deadly bar fire in Sonora, Mexico Authorities have officially confirmed the arrest of the individual believed to be responsible for the tragic fire that occurred at the Beer House Cantina in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora on Saturday morning, according to the latest report from Reforma. At least 11 people lost their lives in the incident and four others were injured. The news of the arrest of the suspected perpetrator was shared by the mayor of San Luis Río Colorado, who provided updates on the ongoing investigation.

The mayor of San Luis Río Colorado provided updates In a recent statement on Twitter, Mayor Santos González Yescas confirmed the arrest of a man who is suspected of intentionally starting the deadly fire at the Beer House Cantina in San Luis Río Colorado located near the Arizona border. According to EFE, the devastating fire resulted in the loss of 11 lives, including four women and seven men. Four others were injured. The incident took place in a bar in the northwestern state of Sonora, Mexico, near the US border, according to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE).

11 deaths have been reported so far The Prosecutor’s Office has revealed that the tragic incident at the local Beer House Cantina in San Luis Río Colorado resulted in the death of 11 people due to a devastating fire. Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was deliberately started with a Molotov cocktail. The bar’s location, right in front of the border wall between San Luis Río Colorado and Arizona, United States, adds to the gravity of the situation. It’s believed that there is at least one US citizen among the victims. The Sonora Attorney General’s Office reported that a woman was transported to receive medical attention in San Luis, Arizona, according to EFE.

What witnesses said about the incident According to multiple witnesses, a young man reportedly insulted several women inside the bar, resulting in his removal. However, he later returned and allegedly threw what appeared to be a makeshift Molotov cocktail at the bar’s entrance, leading to the tragic incident. «We have gathered information on the suspect, but we are not disclosing it at this time as we are actively pursuing his capture. We have identified him through photographs and have partial information about his affiliation, but this is all part of an ongoing investigation,» stated Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez, the head of the FGJE, during a press conference, according to EFE.