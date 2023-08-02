Suspect arrested for running over 6 migrant workers at Walmart
The person who ran over six migrant workers outside a North Carolina Walmart is already under arrest, according to court records.
Lincolnton authorities had reported that an older white man was possibly responsible for the incident.
Witnesses say the driver didn’t stop and wound up dragging some of the victims.
The older white man, as the police describe the suspect who ran over six migrant workers in front of a Walmart in North Carolina, has been identified and is under arrest.
Daniel González remains in custody as the main suspect in the hit-and-run of six Hispanic migrants who were sitting under a tree in front of the store.
Lincolnton Police Department officials said the suspect turned himself in at police headquarters.
This happened after the characteristics of the truck he was driving were disclosed.
WAS THE SUSPECT CHARGED?
González has been charged with felony hit and run.
On July 30, security cameras captured the moment the driver of a black, medium-sized SUV with a luggage rack entered the parking lot, turned and accelerated towards the area where a group of migrant workers were located.
The driver never stopped and fled the scene after running over Jorge López, 33; Santiago Baltazar, 35; Zalapa Hermosillo, 27; Jose Calderon, 21; Luis Alcantar, 21; and Omar Córdova, 34.
Some 29 hours after the incident, González turned himself in to authorities.
WHAT DID THE SUSPECT IN THE WALMART HIT & RUN SAY?
González claimed in his statements that he meant to stop in the parking lot, but hit the gas by accident.
Police say they recovered Gonzalez’s SUV at his home in Iron Station hours after the arrest.
The investigation is still active, with local officers and the FBI participating.
They are trying to determine if the incident was a hate crime or if there was another motive.
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE VICTIMS?
According to the investigators, all of the victims suffered multiple fractures and were treated at the Atrium Health Hospital and have already been discharged. None of them suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The victims were day laborers who all live and work picking blackberries in western Lincoln County. They work up to 11 hours a day under the hot sun.
They went to Walmart to buy food for the week and to send money to their relatives in other countries. They were resting in the shade when the SUV hit them.
The workers are now afraid to return to the streets. They came get ahead and improve the quality of life for their children, wives and mothers and now they don’t want to go out because they feel the city is no longer safe for them.