Suspect arrested for running over 6 migrant workers at Walmart

Suspect arrested for running over migrant workers.

Daniel González was arrested in North Carolina.

He claims it was an accident.

The person who ran over six migrant workers outside a North Carolina Walmart is already under arrest, according to court records.

Lincolnton authorities had reported that an older white man was possibly responsible for the incident.

Witnesses say the driver didn’t stop and wound up dragging some of the victims.

