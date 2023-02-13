Susana Morales’ last terrifying message before she disappeared

Susana Morales’s family shared the young woman’s last message.

It was sent hours before she disappeared.

The Hispanic teenager was found dead in a forest.

After the body of Hispanic teenager Susana Morales was found, her family revealed the last message she sent before disappearing in Georgia. Morales’ case has outraged the Gwinnett community after her death was confirmed.

At the moment, police are investigating the cause of Morales’s death and they reported last Monday that a passerby informed authorities about the discovery. They say the body could have been there for months.

SUSANA MORALES’ LAST MESSAGE REVEALED

After confirming the death of Susana Morales, a Hispanic teenager who disappeared in July of last year, the young woman’s family released the last message they received from her. According to The Sun, Morales sent a text to her mother indicating that she was on her way home.

Susana sent a text message to her mother at 9:40 pm (local time) to let her know that she was on her way home. That was the last time her family heard from Morales and they’ve been searching for her ever since, Finally, on Monday, February 6, the young woman’s body was found.