Susana Morales’ last terrifying message before she disappeared
Susana Morales's family shared the young woman's last message. It was sent hours before she disappeared. The Hispanic teenager was found dead in a forest.
- Susana Morales’s family shared the young woman’s last message.
- It was sent hours before she disappeared.
- The Hispanic teenager was found dead in a forest.
After the body of Hispanic teenager Susana Morales was found, her family revealed the last message she sent before disappearing in Georgia. Morales’ case has outraged the Gwinnett community after her death was confirmed.
At the moment, police are investigating the cause of Morales’s death and they reported last Monday that a passerby informed authorities about the discovery. They say the body could have been there for months.
SUSANA MORALES’ LAST MESSAGE REVEALED
After confirming the death of Susana Morales, a Hispanic teenager who disappeared in July of last year, the young woman’s family released the last message they received from her. According to The Sun, Morales sent a text to her mother indicating that she was on her way home.
Susana sent a text message to her mother at 9:40 pm (local time) to let her know that she was on her way home. That was the last time her family heard from Morales and they’ve been searching for her ever since, Finally, on Monday, February 6, the young woman’s body was found.
What was Susana Morales last known location?
In the update provided by police, they detailed that they believe Morales had gotten into a car shortly after she sent the last message to her mother. For this reason, the Georgia authorities began to search for information in an app on her phone to try to determine her location.
“An application on Morales’ cell phone showed that she was walking in that direction (toward home) between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m.” revealed the authorities, according to Fox 5. Authorities believe that the teenager got into a car before disappearing.
What do the police say?
Georgia police revealed a signal was received from Susana’s phone was around 10:20 and 10:26 at night. Shortly after, the police confirmed that the teenager’s phone was turned off or died and her family was unable to reach her.
“Between 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m., her phone indicated that she was in the area of Oak Loch Trace and Steve Reynolds Boulevard. Her phone pinged that location until it either died or was turned off,” Georgia police reported, according to Fox 5. Shortly after, the family, and police, lost contact with Susana Morales.
What is the next step?
A Gwinnett County police spokesperson reported that the investigation into her death is still ongoing and for the moment, the authorities have not confirmed or ruled out the possibility that it was a homicide. At the moment, Morales’s family is organizing her funeral service and asked for support through GoFundMe.
“Right now, we’re really looking at this as a death investigation. We have not ruled out homicide,” Jennifer Richter of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5. Authorities identified her body through dental records.