Susan and Félix Polk were an apparently happy couple.

Before becoming his wife, Susan was Félix’s patient.

Félix tried to portray Susan as crazy, but the consequences of the relationship problems had a catastrophic ending.

The case of Susan and Félix Polk is a story of passion, obsession, and tragedy that shocked California. Félix Polk, coming from a wealthy Jewish family, lived a childhood marked by the trauma of the Nazi invasion in Vienna, which led his family to emigrate to the United States. Despite his professional successes as a psychologist, his personal life was filled with unresolved complexities and traumas.

When he met Susan, a 16-year-old young patient, the psychologist fell in love with her and crossed professional and ethical boundaries by starting an intimate relationship with her. Although she was a troubled teenager, the therapist became her sole source of support, making her emotionally dependent on him. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Passion that Kills» by clicking here.

The marriage between Félix and Susan Polk seemed perfect on the surface, but behind closed doors, internal struggles and hostility dominated their relationship. The girl started having delusions and erratic behaviors, believing that her husband had abused her during therapy and that he was involved in witchcraft and satanic rituals.

Félix manipulated the situation to portray her as «crazy,» which further aggravated her internal conflict. Family fights intensified, and after the separation and divorce, the woman sank even deeper into despair. One day, she went to talk to him about financial matters, but the situation escalated to violence, and Susan stabbed him 27 times, killing him.