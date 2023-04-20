‘Survivor’ contestant Keith Nale dies at 62 (PHOTOS)

Survivor contestant Keith Nale dies of cancer.

His son confirmed the sad news.

Fellow Survivor contestants offer their condolences. The entertainment world is in mourning once again. Survivor contestant Keith Nale has died at the age of 62 after having recently been diagnosed cancer. His son announced that his father had died after a short battle with the disease. Keith Nale was one of the favorites on the reality show and his fans have been mourning his loss. Keith Nale dies after a battle with cancer Keith’s son Wes revealed that his father had lost his battle with cancer shortly after it was diagnosed. Keith had competed on the show two times. According to The Sun, the news broke on Tuesday, and his son Wes told ET News about his father’s death: “He passed away this afternoon. He had been battling cancer for the past few months and we found out in January.”

Was Keith Nale a Survivor favorite? Keith appeared on two seasons of Survivor and it seems that, in addition to being one of the favorites, he was admired for being a hard worker. The Sun reported that he was hard to beat. During his first Survivor appearance he made it to the final four. He then returned a few seasons later for Survivor: Cambodia. In that season he was eliminated two days before the finale, according to Fox News.

Fellow Survivor contestants offer condolences According to The Sun, fellow Survivor contestants offered their condolences after learning of the sad news. One of them was Kelley Wentworth, who beat Keith in the competition. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to meet Keith and share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua and Cambodia. My heart goes out to the entire Nale family. This is one devastating loss.” Jeremy, Keith’s ex-competitor said: “My condolences to Big D, Wes, Austin and the entire Nale family. We will miss you, Keith, but your legacy will live on.”

Keith’s fans say goodbye on social media On Twitter, fans expressed their sadness. “Devastated to hear about the death of Keith Nale. It’s hard to think of a purer spirit in Survivor. He was always a delight, had great humor, told funny stories and found so much joy in life. We were never lined up, but he couldn’t have been nicer. He taught me how to pluck a chicken,” said @stephenfishbach. “#Survivor needed Keith Nale. Someone who was wholeheartedly himself, whether he was being freaked out by idols, taking a side hustle driving to-to’s, or reminding us of the fun of cruises. RIP to a character who gave us 75 days of entertainment. My heart goes out to Dana and Wes,” said another user.