Request denied! The Supreme announces decision on Donald Trump’s request they intervene in his case
Donald Trump gets an answer from the Supreme Court after weeks of waiting. The justices did not disclose the reason for rejecting his plea.
TRUMP GETS BAD NEWS! On October 3, Donald Trump’s defense team petitioned the Supreme Court to request an independent expert to review the documents they found in his Mar-a-Lago home. The former US president kept more than 100 classified documents in his office, hidden among magazine articles.
On October 12 it was revealed that the Department of Justice had asked the Supreme Court to reject the petition of the former Republican president. The Court responded and everything seems to indicate that Trump will have to face the authorities once again — this time without any chance to appeal.
SUPREME COURT ANNOUNCES DECISION
Donald Trump is not getting the results he expected after his plea to the Supreme Court. On Thursday, the justices rejected former President Donald Trump’s request that they intervene in the legal fight over the FBI’s search of his Florida property, The Associated Press reported. The response came a day after the Department of Justice asked them to reject the request.
The justices did not comment further in rejecting Trump’s emergency appeal. The former president of the United States, had pressed the court on an issue related to classified documents seized in the search authorized by a federal judge of Mar-a-Lago, reported the AP.
Trump’s strategy failed?
Last month, a three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals limited the special master’s review to the unclassified documents. The judges, including two Trump appointees, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special master to conduct his own review of classified records, The Associated Press reported.
But Trump's lawyers said in their Supreme Court appeal that it was essential that the special master have access to the classified records to "determine whether documents bearing classification marks are in fact classified and, regardless of classification, whether those records are personal records or presidential records," AP noted.
What has the FBI said?
The FBI says it seized approximately 11,000 documents, including about 100 with classification marks, during its search. Trump’s team asked a Florida judge, Aileen Cannon, to appoint a special master to conduct an independent review of the records, reported The Associated Press.
Cannon subsequently assigned a veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, to review the records and select those that may be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege and legal executive privilege. The Justice Department objected to Dearie's ability to review classified records, prompting the 11th Circuit to side with the Department.