Donald Trump gets an answer after weeks of waiting.

The justices did not disclose the reason for rejecting his plea.

Last Wednesday, the Department of Justice presented its argument to the Supreme Court.

TRUMP GETS BAD NEWS! On October 3, Donald Trump’s defense team petitioned the Supreme Court to request an independent expert to review the documents they found in his Mar-a-Lago home. The former US president kept more than 100 classified documents in his office, hidden among magazine articles.

On October 12 it was revealed that the Department of Justice had asked the Supreme Court to reject the petition of the former Republican president. The Court responded and everything seems to indicate that Trump will have to face the authorities once again — this time without any chance to appeal.

SUPREME COURT ANNOUNCES DECISION

Donald Trump is not getting the results he expected after his plea to the Supreme Court. On Thursday, the justices rejected former President Donald Trump’s request that they intervene in the legal fight over the FBI’s search of his Florida property, The Associated Press reported. The response came a day after the Department of Justice asked them to reject the request.

The justices did not comment further in rejecting Trump’s emergency appeal. The former president of the United States, had pressed the court on an issue related to classified documents seized in the search authorized by a federal judge of Mar-a-Lago, reported the AP.