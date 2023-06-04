In 1973 an MIT supercomputer predicted the end of the world.

MIT supercomputer predicts the end of the world. For as long as we can remember, people have been trying to figure out what the future holds for mankind. Well, there is a clock that counts down to the moment when it will be too late to save the planet.

According to the results of this program, created by a team of scientists, this global collapse would be, in part, the result of the expansion of the population and industry.

With the aim of modeling global sustainability, a group of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ordered a supercomputer, the largest in Australia, to assess future population growth.

They not only answered their own questions but also discovered when the world as we know it would likely end. This date could be closer than we think.