MIT supercomputer predicts the end of the world
In 1973 an MIT supercomputer predicted the end of the world. What awaits humanity? Find out the terrifying predictions for mankind's future.
MIT supercomputer predicts the end of the world. For as long as we can remember, people have been trying to figure out what the future holds for mankind. Well, there is a clock that counts down to the moment when it will be too late to save the planet.
According to the results of this program, created by a team of scientists, this global collapse would be, in part, the result of the expansion of the population and industry.
With the aim of modeling global sustainability, a group of scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ordered a supercomputer, the largest in Australia, to assess future population growth.
They not only answered their own questions but also discovered when the world as we know it would likely end. This date could be closer than we think.
How does the computer work?
This computer, equipped with an advanced algorithm, was created by prominent university professors in 1973. So far it has proven to be unsettlingly accurate in its forecasts. It has calculated when life as we know it will end.
Over the years, this supercomputer has made several predictions that have come true. Among them are the decrease in vital natural and mineral resources, as well as the deterioration in the standard of living since 1980.
What does the supercomputer say?
According to La Nación, Big Think said the prediction was made using World One, a program originally created by computer pioneer Jay Forrester. What began as an exercise, became a frightening prediction.
This software viewed the world as a single system, so much so that the report from the early 1970s called it «an electronic tour of our behavior since 1900 and where that behavior will take us.»
When will the catastrophe come?
“We use the Gregorian calendar 268 years (1752 to 2020). At 11 days per year, we lost 2,948 days. And 2,948 days divided by 365 (days in a year) is a total of 8 years. Following this theory, we are in 2012,″ said the scientist. That is, the end of the world should have happened on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Of course, that didn’t happen.
The report also warned that by 2040 or 2050, civilized life as we know it would cease to exist. Since then, there has been talk of meteorites, massive volcanic eruptions and weather catastrophes.