The music industry in Mexico is once again in mourning after Super Sammy announced during a recent concert that their vocalist, Pedro Salas, has died. His bandmates couldn’t contain their tears.
According to BI Noticias, on Saturday June 17, 2023, the group, which is known for their romantic songs, were performing in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The audience was struck by the absence of Pedro Salas, who it turned out had died just before the concert.
Super Sammy singer Pedro Salas dies
Salas, 60 years old, was recognized for his incredible talent and unparalleled voice as the singer for Super Sammy. So far there is no official cause of death.
However, Ke Buena reports that singer of popular songs like Nuevamente Solo, Fascinación, Tu Propio Corazón, Candilejas and Si Tú Te Vas, may have suffered a heart attack.
The band couldn’t contain their tears
During Super Sammy’s concert in Aguscalientes the audience began to wonder where their why their singer wasn’t present and the band shared the sad news with their fans.
Though they couldn’t contain their tears, the group managed to carry on with the show. According to BI Noticia,s he died around 10 pm Mexico time.
Fans honor the late singer
At noon on Monday, June 19, 2023, a mass was celebrated in the San Felipe de Jesús parish, in the Altavista neighborhood of Aguascalientes to say a last goodbye to Pedro Salas.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the artist was honored with a round of applause. It was a small but significant tribute to the man who captivated them with his lovely voice.
«Rest in peace»
BI Noticias indicates that later that day, Pedro Salas’ body was transferred to the Panteón Jardín Guadalupano, in the area of El Cobano, in Aguascalientes where he was buried.
Super Sammy shared photographs on Facebook with the following statement: «May he rest in peace. The authentic and original voice that shaped the entire trajectory of Super Sammy. PEDRO SALAS PADILLA, you are already in a better place, brother.»