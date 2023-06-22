Super Sammy singer Pedro Salas died just before the group’s concert on Saturday.

Fans were shocked by the tragic news.

What happened to Pedro Salas?

The music industry in Mexico is once again in mourning after Super Sammy announced during a recent concert that their vocalist, Pedro Salas, has died. His bandmates couldn’t contain their tears.

According to BI Noticias, on Saturday June 17, 2023, the group, which is known for their romantic songs, were performing in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The audience was struck by the absence of Pedro Salas, who it turned out had died just before the concert.

Super Sammy singer Pedro Salas dies

Salas, 60 years old, was recognized for his incredible talent and unparalleled voice as the singer for Super Sammy. So far there is no official cause of death.

However, Ke Buena reports that singer of popular songs like Nuevamente Solo, Fascinación, Tu Propio Corazón, Candilejas and Si Tú Te Vas, may have suffered a heart attack.