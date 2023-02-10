Super Bowl ads promise to be bigger and more dazzling

Brands prepare for their Super Bowl ads.

Companies pull out all the stops for the big game.

Netflix and Google are just two of the companies getting ready for the big night. Companies like Netflix and Google pay up to $7 million for a 30-second ad spot during the big game on Sunday to grab the attention of the nearly 100 million viewers who tune in each year. To see a return on investment from those millions, most advertisers run their commercials in the days leading up to the game to make the most of them. Among the ads that have already aired, actor Miles Teller dances to call center music in the background with a Bud Light in hand, Will Ferrell wades into popular Netflix shows like Bridgerton for GM ad and Netflix; and Alicia Silverstone reprises her character from Clueless for Rakuten. Melissa McCarthy for Booking.com BOOKING.COM

Actress Melissa McCarthy stars in a musical number for the travel site expressing her desire to go “somewhere, anywhere”. BUDWEISER

In a regional commercial, a diverse group of people share a six-pack of Budweiser, while Kevin Bacon’s voice is heard explaining the “six degrees of Bud”. Although Bacon is not seen, the ad is a nod to the “six degrees of Kevin Bacon” meme, the idea that anyone in the show business can be related to Kevin Bacon by six people.

Miles Teller appears in a Super Bowl ad with his wife BUD LIGHT

Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller dance as they wait for a response at a call center while drinking Bud Light. BUSCH LIGHT

A mountain man talks about surviving outdoors in a commercial with singer Sarah McLachlan who recalls her famous, and sometimes-mocked, advocacy for animals in a commercial that uses her song “Angel”. DEXCOM

Singer Nick Jonas returns for a second year for a commercial highlighting Dexcom’s glucose monitoring system.

Doja Cat, Will Ferrel, Ludacris and Tony Hawk also appear DOWNY UNSTOPABLES

Super Bowl regular Procter & Gamble promotes its Downy Unstopables brand in a commercial featuring actor Danny McBride, who wants to be called “Downy McBride.” DRAFTKINGS

The online betting site brought in stars including skateboard businessman Tony Hawk and singer Ludacris to discuss DraftKings’ free bet offer at a party at actor Kevin Hart’s house. GENERAL MOTORS AND NETFLIX

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell drives different GM electric vehicles on the sets of Netflix productions such as Bridgerton and Stranger Things to announce that Netflix will include electric vehicles in its original series. GOOGLE

Google promotes its Pixel photo-editing tools “Magic Eraser” and “Photo Unblur” with a 90-second commercial featuring Amy Schumer, Doja Cat and NBA star Giannis Antetekoumpo.

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman cook together again for a snack ad HELLMANN’S

The mayonnaise brand shows actors Jon Hamm and Brie Larson in a refrigerator with a jar of Hellmann’s mayonnaise where they realize that mayonnaise goes well with a ham and brie sandwich. MICHELOB ULTRA

The two Michelob Ultra commercials take place at Bushwood Country Club, a fictional club in Caddyshack, and features celebrities and athletes including tennis player Serena Williams, actor Brian Cox, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, soccer player Alex Morgan and Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez. PEPSI ZERO SUGAR

Pepsi will present two commercials with Ben Stiller and Steve Martin asking the question, “Great acting or great taste?” and ask viewers to try Pepsi Zero Sugar for themselves. PLANTERS

Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero and other comedians satirically celebrate the Planters Peanuts character, Mr. Peanut. POPCORNERS

The Frito-Lay brand celebrates Breaking Bad with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, but this time around the duo cooks up the PopCorners snack instead of something illicit.

Alicia Silverstone returns as her iconic character from Clueless PRINGLES

Anyone can get their hand stuck in a Pringles can, according to the latest Pringles Super Bowl ad featuring singer Meghan Trainor. RAKUTEN

The internet shopping site summoned the stars of Clueless Alice Silverstone and Elisa Donovan to recreate scenes from their hit 1995 film and announce that Rakuten is giving customers money back on their purchases. Designer Christian Siriano also appears in the commercial as a student. UBER ONE

Uber’s commercial for its Uber One membership program shows hip hop entrepreneur P. Diddy working to create a popular song for Uber One. The commercial features famous singers such as Montell Jordan (“This is How We Do It”), Kelis (“Milkshake”), Donna Lewis (“I Love You Always Forever”), Haddaway (“What is Love”) and Ylvis (“What Does the Fox Say”). WORKDAY

Software company Workday’s first Super Bowl commercial features rockers like Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol and Joan Jett who complain that office workers shouldn’t call themselves “rock stars.”