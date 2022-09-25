Who Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez’s successor?

The possible retirement of the Mexican boxer is announced.

Who is Canelo’s son?

We recently told you that Canelo Álvarez plans take a break from the ring due to a great and unexpected project. He’s making his big screen debut starring in Creed III.

Given this, many people have questions. The most frequent is who will be Canelo’s successor when he completely retires from boxing? Well, it seems that he already has chosen the person who will take his place when he decides to throw in the towel.

Is Canelo Álvarez retiring?

On Sunday, September 18, it was revealed that Canelo’s absence from the ring has to do with actor Michael B. Jordan, since he is supposedly going to be directing the Mexican in his film debut, although this has not been confirmed by the boxer himself.

Well, according to various media, Michael B. Jordan will direct the boxer from Guadalajara in Creed III, so many wonder who his successor would be if he leaves the ring.