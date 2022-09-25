Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez’s successor when he retires from boxing is announced
Who will be Saúl 'El Canelo' Álvarez's successor? The possible retirement of the Mexican boxer is announced.
- Who Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez’s successor?
- The possible retirement of the Mexican boxer is announced.
- Who is Canelo’s son?
We recently told you that Canelo Álvarez plans take a break from the ring due to a great and unexpected project. He’s making his big screen debut starring in Creed III.
Given this, many people have questions. The most frequent is who will be Canelo’s successor when he completely retires from boxing? Well, it seems that he already has chosen the person who will take his place when he decides to throw in the towel.
Is Canelo Álvarez retiring?
On Sunday, September 18, it was revealed that Canelo’s absence from the ring has to do with actor Michael B. Jordan, since he is supposedly going to be directing the Mexican in his film debut, although this has not been confirmed by the boxer himself.
Well, according to various media, Michael B. Jordan will direct the boxer from Guadalajara in Creed III, so many wonder who his successor would be if he leaves the ring. Filed Under: Successor to Canelo Álvarez
Canelo Álvarez’s successor is revealed
In this video you can see little Saúl Adiel (who is only four years old and whose mother is Nelda Sepúlveda) approaching his father during the weigh-in ceremony. It is not at all unusual to see María Fernanda, the boxer’s daughter, in the gym with him. However, everyone was surprised to see his little boy who is speculated to be Canelo’s successor.
Wearing the same outfit as the Mexican boxer, Adiel walked to where his father was while the press took several photos. “Canelo with his little Saúl and the boxer’s successor, I’m sure of that. He always dresses him just like him and he always accompanies him in his fights and training, we must acknowledge that Canelo is an excellent father and boxer.” Filed Under: Successor to Canelo Álvarez
Who is Canelo’s son?
Hola! pointed out that, in an interview, Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez revealed that “he wants to be a fighter like his father” and added that “he was accompanying me and that makes me very happy. The truth is, I’m not saying this because he’s my son, but he does have a lot of skills… He says that he wants to be a fighter, but I tell him: ‘Let’s see if when you receive the first hit… let’s see if you want to be a fighter or not.’”
Internet users immediately commented on the video: “You are a sun Adiel.” “Well, there’s a big difference between the boy and the girl.” “How beautiful!” “Little canelito.” “Doesn’t his wife hate him anymore?” were some of the comments. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: Successor to Canelo Álvarez