‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp comes out (VIDEO)

The Stranger Things actor shared a video on social media.

Noah Schnapp has something in common with his character.

Noah Schnapp comes out of the closet.

The young actor from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, Noah Schnapp came out on Thursday in a video shared on his social networks. His fans immediately began to comment on the news.

Noah is known for playing Will Byers in Stranger Things. His character has been haunted by a series of tragic events throughout the seasons. Now, people are pointing out that the actor has something in common with Will.

Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things

The 18-year-old captivated fans with his role on Stranger Things in 2016. Although he didn’t have a lot of screen time in the first season, the sympathetic character of Will Byers won him a loyal following.

Noah Schnapp was just 10 years old when he was cast in the critically acclaimed series, making him one of the youngest actors on set. He and co-star Millie Bobby Brown, were the closest in age and quickly hit it off, leading to a close friendship.