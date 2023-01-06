‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp comes out (VIDEO)
The young actor from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, Noah Schnapp came out on Thursday in a video shared on his social networks. His fans immediately began to comment on the news.
Noah is known for playing Will Byers in Stranger Things. His character has been haunted by a series of tragic events throughout the seasons. Now, people are pointing out that the actor has something in common with Will.
Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things
The 18-year-old captivated fans with his role on Stranger Things in 2016. Although he didn’t have a lot of screen time in the first season, the sympathetic character of Will Byers won him a loyal following.
Noah Schnapp was just 10 years old when he was cast in the critically acclaimed series, making him one of the youngest actors on set. He and co-star Millie Bobby Brown, were the closest in age and quickly hit it off, leading to a close friendship.
Noah Schnapp on TikTok
Schlapp is very active on TikTok, where he often shares videos of his day-to-day life or dances. He also shared the news that he had been accepted to the University of Pennsylvania with his followers.
The actor also shares behind-the0scenes peeks at his projects or funny moments with his sister, so it is not surprising that he decided to open up even more of his personal life to his TikTok followers.
Noah Schnapp comes out in a video
On Thursday afternoon Schnapp shared a video with his TikTok followers revealing that he was gay. The accompanying text says: “I guess I’m more like Will than I thought,” referring to his character on Stranger Things who is also gay.
In the video Noah is lying on a bed, pretending to say the words from the audio used in his video. His message is clear: “When I finally told my friends and family that I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’.”
His fans were quick to comment
As soon as Noah post the video, people began commenting. His fans quickly showed their support for him with positive messages. “Proud of you.” “Welcome to the club.” “WELCOME HOMEAAAA.”
Some were not surprised by the news. “I knew it and I am very happy and proud for him.” “OMG NOAAAAAHHH, I AM VERY PROUD OF YOU NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS.” “I did not expect this AJJDDKKDJ.” To see the video click HERE.