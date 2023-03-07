We all like different things, some like somethig exotic

Is normal that sometimes you are curious about some topics

Learn about some turns-ons that are not on everyones lips

Sexual attraction between humans is an interesting topic and one that is almost unexplainable. Why are humans attracted to certain individuals and not others? The answer to this question is complex. However, sexual attraction is a lot more scientific than we may think. According to scientists, as humans, we rely on a lot of information to select mates. Much of this information has to do with chemistry: the DNA composition of the potential mate and the information we can gather from our senses to help us discern and discriminate.

There are some cues on which we rely to gather information on potential mates and that make us feel attracted to a particular person. Some of those cues are: smell, visual, and auditory. Although some things that turn on some individuals may seem strange, the explanation could be more sophisticated and scientific than you would think. I will call those “strange” turn-ons, not because they are all that strange but because they may be unconventional or something you don’t necessarily tell people.

TURNED ON BY SMELL

Although some women may be appalled by the previous statements, there is a perfectly sane scientific explanation for them. Humans gather valuable information from chemosignals (pheromones). A study conducted by Dr. Tasmin K. Saxton and colleagues found that specific compounds of body odors found in our bodies influence our physiology and our behavior.

Specifically, some of these compounds can activate our mood and influence our mate-choice. Additionally, these compounds modulate women’s judgment of how attractive they find men. For example, findings of other studies point to the fact that secretions from apocrine glands (armpits) exude important information that is perceived by our sinuses, processed by our brains, and transformed into psychological, physiological, and behavioral reactions. Consequently, women find the smell of high-testosterone men more attractive and also perceive higher testosterone-charged men as more attractive, thus causing a more intense sexual reaction.