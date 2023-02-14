Two storms threaten more than 40 million in the US

Tornado risk in several southern states.

The second storm will be more powerful.

Meteorologists explain who will be affected.

More than 40 million people in the United States could be at risk as meteorologists warn of the arrival of two storms in the south. Severe weather was expected to hit this week, bringing a “significant threat” of tornadoes.

Some areas that were affected earlier this winter could again suffer the consequences of severe weather. “The first and weaker of the storm duo will pivot quickly through the Central U.S. on Tuesday,” said Courtney Travis, a Senior AccuWeather meteorologist.

Where will the first storm hit?

The storm’s track was expected to run from southern Colorado to northern Michigan and hit Monday through Tuesday. Cities like Dallas and Tulsa, Oklahoma could get thunderstorms overnight this Monday.

By Tuesday, severe weather could impact northeast Texas to southern Missouri, with high chances for strong storms to hit “northeast Louisiana, western Mississippi, and southwestern Tennessee,” according to the outlet.