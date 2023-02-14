Two storms threaten more than 40 million in the US
Tornado risk in several southern states. The second storm will be more powerful. Meteorologists explain who will be affected.
More than 40 million people in the United States could be at risk as meteorologists warn of the arrival of two storms in the south. Severe weather was expected to hit this week, bringing a “significant threat” of tornadoes.
Some areas that were affected earlier this winter could again suffer the consequences of severe weather. “The first and weaker of the storm duo will pivot quickly through the Central U.S. on Tuesday,” said Courtney Travis, a Senior AccuWeather meteorologist.
Where will the first storm hit?
The storm’s track was expected to run from southern Colorado to northern Michigan and hit Monday through Tuesday. Cities like Dallas and Tulsa, Oklahoma could get thunderstorms overnight this Monday.
By Tuesday, severe weather could impact northeast Texas to southern Missouri, with high chances for strong storms to hit “northeast Louisiana, western Mississippi, and southwestern Tennessee,” according to the outlet.
What areas are at risk?
Cities in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Missouri are in the main path of the first storm forecast by AccuWeather. The storm could bring strong wind gusts and flash floods.
However, the worst circumstances could come with the second storm. “A much stronger storm system will rotate from northwest Texas on Wednesday to northern Michigan on Thursday night,” said Courtney Travis.
Where will the second storm hit?
“The severe weather threat may extend much further north than it normally does in mid-February, potentially affecting the northern parts of Indiana and Ohio, as well as western Pennsylvania,” said Adam Douty, another senior Accuweather meteorologist.
Severe weather from the second storm is expected to hit Wednesday through Thursday, with storms bringing strong winds and hail, flash flooding and the potential for tornadoes in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, according to AccuWeather.