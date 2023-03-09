More storms forecast in Texas through Friday
More storms are forecast for Texas through the week. Heavy rain is expected to continue until Friday. What areas will be affected?
- More storms are forecast for Texas through the week.
- Heavy rain is expected to continue until Friday.
- What areas will be affected?
Storms forecast for Texas. Since the beginning of 2023, the United States has experienced bad weather that has resulted in damage in several states. Texas has been one of the areas most affected by the severe weather of the last few weeks, and it seems it is going to continue.
According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, this week Texas will be affected by a series of storms that began Tuesday night. Heavy rain will be present in and around Dallas through Friday morning.
More storms forecast for Texas
More rain and storms in the northern part of the Lone Star State are forecast for the next few days. Temperatures will also drop a bit so some counties will be colder.
Last Monday temperatures fell to a low of 50 degrees, followed by a 20% chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The rain will continue through Friday.
More rain in the forecast
According to the Star-Telegram, rain chances were forecast to increase north of Interstate 20 Tuesday night. A severe storm raged in the northern part of the state Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Strong gusts of wind and a little hail were also present in some areas of Texas, due to a system advancing from the northwest, in a southeasterly direction. Therefore, residents are asked to prepare for heavy rain.
Severe weather affects Dallas
It is worth mentioning that the greatest chances of rain in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be for Thursday, with isolated storms possible. While there are no expectations of widespread severe weather yet, that could change as conditions evolve.
Due to the enormous amounts of precipitation throughout the week, flooding is possible in some areas, and strong winds and hail are possible. The storm has been forecast to leave Texas beginning Friday morning.
Bad weather for days
A large storm system barreled into the northeast on Friday, threatening heavy snow and coastal flooding after high winds and possible tornadoes damaged homes and buildings, knocked thousands out of power and killed 10 people across a wide swath of the South and the Midwest in earlier days, according to the The Associated Press.
“I encourage everyone in our community to exercise extreme caution tonight and in the days to come: Do not drive through standing water, go near downed power lines, or do anything that could put someone’s life at risk,” Greenberg said. in a Facebook post last Friday.