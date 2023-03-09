More storms are forecast for Texas through the week.

Heavy rain is expected to continue until Friday.

What areas will be affected?

Storms forecast for Texas. Since the beginning of 2023, the United States has experienced bad weather that has resulted in damage in several states. Texas has been one of the areas most affected by the severe weather of the last few weeks, and it seems it is going to continue.

According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, this week Texas will be affected by a series of storms that began Tuesday night. Heavy rain will be present in and around Dallas through Friday morning.

More storms forecast for Texas

More rain and storms in the northern part of the Lone Star State are forecast for the next few days. Temperatures will also drop a bit so some counties will be colder.

Last Monday temperatures fell to a low of 50 degrees, followed by a 20% chance of rain Tuesday afternoon and highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The rain will continue through Friday.