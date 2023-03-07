Another powerful storm system will sweep across the country this week

A powerful storm system is coming.

It will bring snow to the Midwest and rain to the South.

The bad weather could arrive this week.

Another storm system is predicted to hit the country this week. Heavy snowfall could cover the northern Plains and the Midwest. Meanwhile, rain could bring flooding to the South.

According to the New York Post, the FOX Forecast Center warns that a new storm system could hit the country this week. This system is expected to affect a large part of the country, with snowfall in the north and flooding in the south.

This new storm system will bring with it potential flooding beginning Tuesday due to showers in northern Texas, eastern Oklahoma, northern Arkansas and southern Missouri. However, these rains could wreak havoc on Wednesday.

The heavy rain is expected to cause a series of floods by Wednesday that go from Texas to the Mississippi Valley. However, the threat is greatest in northern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, and western Arkansas.