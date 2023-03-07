Another powerful storm system will sweep across the country this week
A powerful storm system is coming. It will bring snow to the Midwest and rain to the South. The bad weather could arrive this week.
- A powerful storm system is coming.
- It will bring snow to the Midwest and rain to the South.
- The bad weather could arrive this week.
Another storm system is predicted to hit the country this week. Heavy snowfall could cover the northern Plains and the Midwest. Meanwhile, rain could bring flooding to the South.
According to the New York Post, the FOX Forecast Center warns that a new storm system could hit the country this week. This system is expected to affect a large part of the country, with snowfall in the north and flooding in the south.
Another storm system will sweep across the country this week
This new storm system will bring with it potential flooding beginning Tuesday due to showers in northern Texas, eastern Oklahoma, northern Arkansas and southern Missouri. However, these rains could wreak havoc on Wednesday.
The heavy rain is expected to cause a series of floods by Wednesday that go from Texas to the Mississippi Valley. However, the threat is greatest in northern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, and western Arkansas.
Snowfall is expected in the north
More snow is also forecast to fall in the northern US during the week. Thanks to the cold air in these areas of the country, snow could fall in the northern Plains and in the Midwest.
According to the New York Post, heavy snow is expected to fall in Nebraska and across the Dakotas. Similarly, southern Minnesota and the Minneapolis area may be affected by heavy snow.
Residents are warned to be prepare for possible snow
AccuWeather also reports snow could fall in northern regions including New York. For this reason, residents are asked to prepare and exercise caution.
Residents are asked to take is to be careful on the roads, which could freeze and become slippery. People should exercise caution when driving to school, work or running errands.