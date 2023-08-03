Stolen SUV rams into pedestrians while fleeing police in NYC

STOLEN SUV INVOLVED IN POLICE CHASE

A man wreaked havoc on the busy streets of New York City by plowing into pedestrians on the sidewalk.

The incident left at least ten people injured, creating panic and confusion at the scene.

The driver was stopped on a busy Manhattan street near Grand Central Terminal, authorities said, according to The Associated Press.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene during the afternoon rush hour near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street in Midtown, the AP reported.