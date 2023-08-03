Stolen SUV rams into pedestrians while fleeing police in NYC
In New York, a chaotic incident occurs when a man in a stolen SUV plows into pedestrians on the sidewalk, injuring ten people.
- 10 people were injured when a stolen SUV ran into pedestrians.
- Police were chasing the vehicle.
- The driver was detained by bystanders.
A man driving a stolen SUV plowed into pedestrians on a busy sidewalk while fleeing the authorities.
About 10 people were injured in the incident.
The New York City police are investigating the terrifying events and revealed that the driver has been arrested.
STOLEN SUV INVOLVED IN POLICE CHASE
A man wreaked havoc on the busy streets of New York City by plowing into pedestrians on the sidewalk.
The incident left at least ten people injured, creating panic and confusion at the scene.
The driver was stopped on a busy Manhattan street near Grand Central Terminal, authorities said, according to The Associated Press.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene during the afternoon rush hour near the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street in Midtown, the AP reported.
HOW DID THE INCIDENT UNFOLD?
The events unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, when a man stole an SUV and attempted to evade police.
A license plate scanner alerted police to a stolen vehicle around 5:30 p.m., the AP said.
The NYPD launched an urgent pursuit to apprehend the suspect and recover the stolen vehicle.
Police officers stated that they tried to stop the SUV, which initially appeared to be complying.
SUV RAMS PEDESTRIANS IN NYC: WERE THERE INJURIES?
While trying to evade authorities the man suddenly veered onto a busy sidewalk that was crowded with pedestrians.
Eyewitnesses described the chaos and people screaming and crying. Soon after the authorities arrived.
The worst of the injuries was a broken ankle, police and firefighters said at an evening news conference at the scene, the AP reported.
The vehicle sped away, striking a cyclist and a taxi, then ran onto a sidewalk and struck pedestrians, the agency noted.
WAS THE DRIVER ARRESTED?
Police, alerted by several eyewitnesses, intensified their efforts to apprehend the reckless fleeing driver.
The driver of the SUV, which was stolen in the Bronx, was a 20-year-old man who was stopped at the scene by passersby, the AP said.
Thanks to the risky maneuver, they managed to intercept the truck several streets ahead and arrest the suspect responsible for sowing terror.
Police say the man did not have a New York driver’s license, the AP reported. The suspect, now in custody, will face a series of serious charges.