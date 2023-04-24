Stimulus checks and tax rebates for Americans this year

Find out if you are eligible for a stimulus check this year.

Different states are offering direct payments and tax rebates.

Are you eligible?

State and local governments are announcing stimulus checks that thousands of people may qualify for in 2023, according to The Sun. Some may also still qualify for federal tax rebates after filing their 2022 returns.

Find out which states are still sending out payments and who could qualify for more stimulus funds in the coming weeks and months.

ALASKA PERMANENT FUND DIVIDEND

Residents of Alaska could benefit from the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD). It is sending many residents payments for as much as $3,284.

The PFD redistributes a portion of the state’s oil and gas revenues to taxpayers. Those who may receive a payment were lists “eligible-unpaid” as of April 12, so they should check with the state government to determine their status.