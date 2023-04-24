Stimulus checks and tax rebates for Americans this year
State and local governments are announcing stimulus checks that thousands of people may qualify for in 2023, according to The Sun. Some may also still qualify for federal tax rebates after filing their 2022 returns.
Find out which states are still sending out payments and who could qualify for more stimulus funds in the coming weeks and months.
ALASKA PERMANENT FUND DIVIDEND
Residents of Alaska could benefit from the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD). It is sending many residents payments for as much as $3,284.
The PFD redistributes a portion of the state’s oil and gas revenues to taxpayers. Those who may receive a payment were lists “eligible-unpaid” as of April 12, so they should check with the state government to determine their status.
THERE IS BAD NEWS
Unfortunately for recipients, $2,621.81 of Alaska’s PFD payment is subject to taxes, so it’s important to take that into consideration.
The next, and last payment, for 2022 will be paid to “eligible-unpaid” recipients on May 18, so there is just less a month left for them to receive this benefit.
PROPERTY TAX REBATES
Richmond, Virginia property owners may receive a property tax rebate. Hundreds of thousands of residents will get some relief next year through an $18 million plan, according to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
The proposal would reduce a homeowner’s tax bill by five cents for every $100 of assessed property. As of today, property owners pay $1.20 for every $100 of property, but under the mayor’s Five Back initiative, that number would drop to $1.15. “So a home assessed at $350.00 and a property tax bill of $4,200 would receive a one-time refund of $175,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.
MORE BENEFITS
New York is offering more bonuses for healthcare workers, thereby expanding eligibility for its Healthcare Worker Bonus Program. Supportive Living Specialists, Law Enforcement Officers, Home Health Care Managers and Security Guards are now eligible for the program.
The bonuses, which can total up to $3,000, are for New York skilled healthcare workers who have worked up to two six-month “buy-in periods” between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022.