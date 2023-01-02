Aerosmith’s famous vocalist is involved in a controversy.

Could Steven Tyler go to jail?

The singer is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old in the 70s.

Steven Tyler is implicated in sexual assault lawsuit. Seven Tyler, iconic vocalist for Aerosmith, has been indirectly implicated in a sexual assault lawsuit, the result of an alleged relationship he had with a minor in the 70s. This could have serious consequences for the American singer.

The lawsuit filed by Julia Holcomb in Los Angeles does not explicitly name Tyler but, according to Rolling Stone magazine, Holcomb has gone public about her experience with the Aerosmith singer in the past and the lawsuit cites the musician’s own memoirs, says EFE.

Steven Tyler is accused of having a relationship with a minor

The magazine highlights that in his autobiography Tyler says that he was about to marry a “teenage girlfriend” and that her parents had signed guardianship papers so the two could live together legally.

Holcomb claimed to have been in a relationship with the singer for three years when she was 16 and he was 25. She said that they met after Aerosmith gave a concert in Portland, Oregon in 1973. In the statement, she accuses the singer of "coercing" and "persuading" her to believe that abuse was a romantic relationship, according to infobae.