Steven Tyler implicated in lawsuit, accused of sexually assaulting a minor in the 70s
Aerosmith's vocalist is involved in a controversy. Could Steven Tyler go to jail? The singer is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old in the 70s.
Steven Tyler is implicated in sexual assault lawsuit. Seven Tyler, iconic vocalist for Aerosmith, has been indirectly implicated in a sexual assault lawsuit, the result of an alleged relationship he had with a minor in the 70s. This could have serious consequences for the American singer.
The lawsuit filed by Julia Holcomb in Los Angeles does not explicitly name Tyler but, according to Rolling Stone magazine, Holcomb has gone public about her experience with the Aerosmith singer in the past and the lawsuit cites the musician’s own memoirs, says EFE.
Steven Tyler is accused of having a relationship with a minor
The magazine highlights that in his autobiography Tyler says that he was about to marry a “teenage girlfriend” and that her parents had signed guardianship papers so the two could live together legally.
Holcomb claimed to have been in a relationship with the singer for three years when she was 16 and he was 25. She said that they met after Aerosmith gave a concert in Portland, Oregon in 1973. In the statement, she accuses the singer of "coercing" and "persuading" her to believe that abuse was a romantic relationship, according to infobae.
Steven Tyler could have committed a serious crime
Holcomb also describes how Tyler took her to a hotel and “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon her” the evening they met, despite the fact that he was aware of the plaintiff’s age, reported EFE.
Holcomb says that a year later the singer obtained guardianship of her by promising her parents that he would give her a better life than they could have offered, but that Tyler did not keep his promises and instead assaulted her and provided her with drugs and alcohol.
Details that could harm his career have been revealed
The woman also says that at the age of 17 she became pregnant by Tyler and that he pressured her to have an abortion against her will. Once this happened, the young woman left him and traveled back to Portland to start a new life.
Holcomb also alleges that the publication of Tyler's memoirs had a negative impact on her life and that the abuse she suffered is portrayed as a "loving relationship." Rolling Stone alleges that they tried to contact Tyler's representative but that he did not give any statement, EFE reported.
Steven Tyler has not made any statement
So far, the Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing singer has not made any statement, however, it is expected that he will speak publicly soon.
"A woman once described by Steven Tyler as his 'teenage girlfriend' is suing the Aerosmith leader, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual abuse and inflicting emotional distress," the New York Daily News tweeted.