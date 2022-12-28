‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin’s most controversial photo
Steve Irwin passed away in 2006. He was nicknamed the "Crocodile Hunter". A controversial photo he took before his death.
Steve Irwin’s passion for nature and animals and his role as the television presenter of the nature series The Crocodile Hunter, which aired on Animal Planet, made the Australian environmentalist a beloved international star.
A controversial photo of crocodile hunter Steve Irwin caused an uproar when it was first released two years before he died at 44. The Australian zoologist was killed when a stingray pierced his heart while he was filming a documentary.
Steve Irwin’s greatest passion
Born on February 22, 1962 in Upper Fern Tree Gully, Victoria, Australia, Stephen Robert Irwin was the son of animal-loving parents. From a very young age Irwin was captivated by wildlife.
His parents founded the Beerwah Reptile and Fauna Zoo, currently known as the Australia Zoo, in the state of Queensland. This was key in his decision to spend his life working with animals. He did not know that his greatest passion would ultimately lead to his death.
Steve Irwin’s death
What caused the sea creature to attack? At that time, his manager Port Douglas said that Irwin climbed on top of the animal and its tail hit him on the chest, piercing his heart.
A helicopter rushed paramedics to the nearby Low Isles, where Irwin was taken for treatment. But the Australian zoologist died before medical help arrived.
Steve Irwin’s most controversial photograph
In 2004 Irwin was the top contender for one of his country’s most prestigious awards, Australian of the Year. However, at the last moment the organization decided to give the award to cricket captain Steve Waugh.
Olympic swimmer Lisa Curry recently revealed in her memoir, Lisa: 60 Years of Love, Life & Loss, that the Crocodile Hunter lost out on the prize after a photo came out of him feeding a crocodile while holding her baby, Robert. According to La Nación, the committee was concerned that the controversial photo would hurt the event’s reputation with the public. The photo created quite a stir when it was first released.