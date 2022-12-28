‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin’s most controversial photo

Steve Irwin passed away in 2006.

He was nicknamed the “Crocodile Hunter”.

Steve Irwin’s passion for nature and animals and his role as the television presenter of the nature series The Crocodile Hunter, which aired on Animal Planet, made the Australian environmentalist a beloved international star.

A controversial photo of crocodile hunter Steve Irwin caused an uproar when it was first released two years before he died at 44. The Australian zoologist was killed when a stingray pierced his heart while he was filming a documentary.

Born on February 22, 1962 in Upper Fern Tree Gully, Victoria, Australia, Stephen Robert Irwin was the son of animal-loving parents. From a very young age Irwin was captivated by wildlife.

His parents founded the Beerwah Reptile and Fauna Zoo, currently known as the Australia Zoo, in the state of Queensland. This was key in his decision to spend his life working with animals. He did not know that his greatest passion would ultimately lead to his death.