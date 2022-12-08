Like teenagers? Stephanie Salas shows off her first photos with Humberto Zurita (PHOTOS)
Stephanie Salas finally posts photos with Humberto Zurita. Their first photos as an official couple have been published. Were they labeled as ridiculous?
The romance between Stephanie Salas and Humberto Zurita has been the most unexpected item in the entertainment world since Christian Bach’s widower was always linked to Kika Edgar. A few months ago he finally confirmed his love for the daughter of Sylvia Pasquel who, by the way, used to be very close to the deceased Argentine.
However, after keeping everything secret, Sylvia Pasquel finally let the cat out of the bag so Stephanie Salas and Humberto Zurita had no choice but to admit they were dating. Still, they were not seen together until this weekend when the singer and actress shared an unexpected photo session.
Are they called ridiculous because of their photos together?
In the recent images of Stephanie Salas, she shows her love for Humberto Zurita after being harshly criticized because she was friends with Christian Bach and many people don’t believe that this is appropriate — that is, being the girlfriend of the widower of a dear friend… However, she’s already over it.
Media like El Heraldo de Mexico, El universal and Publimetro reported on the love that Stephanie Salas feels for Humberto Zurita, which was demonstrated with their recent photo session in a very special and peculiar way.
Stephanie Salas shows her love for Humberto Zurita
Stephanie Salas and Humberto Zurita appeared “naked” but not without clothes, but because they were photographed all in black leather, leaving everyone open-mouthed.
In black and white, embracing, while Humberto Zurita puts his hand on her butt, Stephanie Salas showed off her love in dark glasses, looking happier than ever. However, she blocked the comments on her Instagram account. However, the media reposted the images on their Instagram accounts and the reactions were immediate.
Do people disapprove of Christian Bach’s widower’s love?
Tv Notas’ Instagram account reposted the images of Stephanie Salas and Humberto Zurita and people did not hold back: “I don’t like this relationship.” “He looked better with Kika, well after his late and insurmountable wife.” “Friends don’t share the same man.” “Not even close to Christian Bach.”
More people added: “They don’t add up.” “Nobody like Christian Bach!! Especially this woman.” “I don’t know, they don’t convey anything in that photo and she’s very plain.” “How cool… nice couple.” “Well, she’s fine. He’s a widower and she’s single.” “May they be happy.” “There is no doubt that loneliness makes you choose the worst people.”
Don’t people approve of the relationship between Stephanie Salas and Humberto Zurita?
The photographs of the couple were taken by Germán Nájera and Iván Flores who put all their professionalism to create them as Stephanie Salas wanted them. She showed that she is more than in love by writing on her Instagram stories: “It’s neither the most beautiful nor the most perfect, but it is ours.”
And on another image she wrote: “One word frees us from all the weight and pain of life: love.” The actress is making it clear that she’s not going to allow anyone to get in the way of her romance with Humberto Zurita, who previously had said that he was close to Stephanie Salas for a long time.