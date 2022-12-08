Stephanie Salas finally posts photos with Humberto Zurita.

Their first photos as an official couple have been published.

Were they labeled as ridiculous and disrespectful?

The romance between Stephanie Salas and Humberto Zurita has been the most unexpected item in the entertainment world since Christian Bach’s widower was always linked to Kika Edgar. A few months ago he finally confirmed his love for the daughter of Sylvia Pasquel who, by the way, used to be very close to the deceased Argentine.

However, after keeping everything secret, Sylvia Pasquel finally let the cat out of the bag so Stephanie Salas and Humberto Zurita had no choice but to admit they were dating. Still, they were not seen together until this weekend when the singer and actress shared an unexpected photo session.

Are they called ridiculous because of their photos together?

In the recent images of Stephanie Salas, she shows her love for Humberto Zurita after being harshly criticized because she was friends with Christian Bach and many people don’t believe that this is appropriate — that is, being the girlfriend of the widower of a dear friend… However, she’s already over it.

Media like El Heraldo de Mexico, El universal and Publimetro reported on the love that Stephanie Salas feels for Humberto Zurita, which was demonstrated with their recent photo session in a very special and peculiar way.