Stephanie Jiménez has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The San Antonio mom was convicted of starving and neglecting her 2 young children.

Now she will pay for her crimes.

Police discovered horrifying conditions in the home where Stephanie Jiménez left two of her six children to fend for themselves in San Antonion, Texas. As a result of her neglect, mistreatment, and failure to provide medical care, her six-year-old daughter Samantha, tragically lost her life. Justice has now prevailed and she has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

