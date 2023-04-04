Which states have the highest minimum wage?

The Fair Labor Standards Act establishes a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Find out the states where you can earn more money. What is the highest minimum wage in the United States? In 2009, the Fair Labor Standards Act established the national minimum wage would be $7.25 an hour but in some parts of the country it is higher. There are some exceptions for certain occupations where people’s wages are primarily from tips. However, for most occupations, workers can not be paid less than $7.25 per hour. California is one of the states with the highest minimum wage California is among the top five states with the highest minimum wage. Currently, most employees are paid an average wage of $15.50 per hour, almost double what the US Fair Labor Standards Act indicates. According to California labor laws, any shift longer than 12 continuous hours must pay at least double the state minimum wage, while shifts longer than eight hours that exceed 40 hours in a work week must pay time-and-a-half.

Washington state Washington state also offers one of the highest minimum wages in the country at $15.74 and hour. Every year, the Washington Department of Labor and Industries readjusts the state minimum wage, taking into account the consumer price index for salaried and administrative workers. The current minimum wage in Washington state has increased by approximately 8% since 2021, a favorable indicator for salaried and white-collar workers.

New York The minimum wage in New York is $14.20 per hour and the most recent regulations have included overtime pay for people who work from home. There have also been changes in the regulations regarding how much time between shifts a worker must be allowed depending on the industry. For example, people who work in factories, hotels, restaurants, theaters, buildings, schools, stores, or who work as engineers or firefighters must be allowed 24 consecutive hours of rest for each week worked. Those who work in the cleaning and maintenance area are entitled to a break of 24 consecutive hours per week and must receive premium pay if they are called to work on their day off.

Massachusetts As of January 1, 2023, by mandate of the state attorney general, the minimum wage in Massachusetts is $15 per hour. Employees who work in service areas — such as waiters, bartenders, or any position that receives tips — will receive a minimum wage $6.75 per hour. The $6.75 wage for tipped workers only applies when they receive a bonus of more than $20 per month. The remainder of the salary must be covered by the employer to ensure that employees are paid fairly and in accordance with the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Connecticut Connecticut is another state with a minimum wage of $15 per hour, a figure that exceeds the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 per hour. In July 2022, the minimum wage was $14, but it was increased based on federal economic indicators. As in other states, in Connecticut employees who work in restaurants and hotels must be paid time-and-a-half for the seventh consecutive day of work. With this, Connecticut joins the list of the states with the highest wages in the US, and the figure could increase over the years, although it is expected to remain stable throughout 2023.