Starbucks recall over possible glass contamination.

Over 300,000 bottled vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled.

The FDA issued a Class II recall.

Starbucks recall. The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) announced that they are recalling more than 300,000 Starbucks bottled drinks because some may contain glass fragments.

The bottled vanilla Frappuccino drink is sold in retail stores around the country. It is not sold in Starbucks stores. The FDA has classified this as a Class II recall. According to the FDA’s website, a Class II recall means that the product may cause temporary, reversible health problems but is not considered life-threatening.

Starbucks recall

The FDA announced that more than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks vanilla Frappuccino coffee drink are being removed from store shelves. Specifically, 25,200 boxes with 12 bottles in each one were included in the recall.

It should be noted that this product is not sold in Starbucks stores but larger retailers such as Walmart, Target, Safeway and Amazon. PepsiCo partners with Starbucks to distribute the beverages.