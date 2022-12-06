Huge direct payments going out to millions in the US before the New Year

Good news for millions in the US.

People will receive direct payments of more than $900.

Officials have the details.

More good news for residents of the United States, and even more so in December when everything seems to be going better. Now officials are announcing a huge direct payment that will be sent to millions in the US before the New Year.

The Sun announced that a huge new direct payment of $914 will go out before the New Year to millions of Americans receiving Supplemental Security Income. The payments will be deposited before December 30.

Huge direct payment being sent to millions in US before New Year

The $914 direct payment will be made every month in 2023, thanks to the COLA increase of 8.7 percent. The check arriving December 30 is for the month of January.

December 30 is the closest business day to the typical payment date of January 1, which is a holiday, so checks will arrive before the end of 2022. Payments are generally due the first of each month. If that falls on a weekend, benefits are paid on the preceding Friday.