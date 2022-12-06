Huge direct payments going out to millions in the US before the New Year
Good news for millions in the US .People will receive direct payments of more than $900. Officials have the details about SSI payments in December.
More good news for residents of the United States, and even more so in December when everything seems to be going better. Now officials are announcing a huge direct payment that will be sent to millions in the US before the New Year.
The Sun announced that a huge new direct payment of $914 will go out before the New Year to millions of Americans receiving Supplemental Security Income. The payments will be deposited before December 30.
The $914 direct payment will be made every month in 2023, thanks to the COLA increase of 8.7 percent. The check arriving December 30 is for the month of January.
December 30 is the closest business day to the typical payment date of January 1, which is a holiday, so checks will arrive before the end of 2022. Payments are generally due the first of each month. If that falls on a weekend, benefits are paid on the preceding Friday.
Considerable increase in SSI payments
The $914 is an increase from the $841 per month recipients received in 2022. Married couples will now be eligible for $1,371 per month. You may get less if you have other income or if someone else pays your household expenses.
SSI is a government program for needy people age 65 and over, blind or disabled adults, and blind or disabled children. Eligibility requirements and federal payment standards are the same. There are strict requirements, including asset limits, to receive benefits.
Changes and improvements in income assets
According to The Sun, singles can only have $2,000 in assets and couples can only have $3,000. You may also own the house you live in and the land it sits on, a car, burial fund up to $1,500 and $100,000 in an ABLE account.
Under SSA, beneficiaries can also earn just $20 in non-work income per month before it affects benefits. Also, the first $65 of earnings are exempt. But after that, SSI benefits will be reduced by 50 cents for every dollar of income.
States where stimulus checks will be delivered before the end of 2022
Mag. highlights that, due to the inflation in the United States, which is the highest in the last 40 years, several states approved stimulus checks and tax rebates to help their residents.
Univisión made a list of the ten states where stimulus checks are delivered or will be delivered before the end of 2022: California, South Carolina, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, and Maine. If you are a resident of any of these states, you can check government websites for more information.