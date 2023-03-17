Spring break alert: US warns against travel to Mexico

US issues travel alert for Mexico during spring break.

Violence in the country is frightening tourists.

Spring breakers are encouraged to spend their vacations elsewhere.

US issues warning about travel to Mexico during spring break. After four Americans were kidnapped, and two were killed, in Matamoros, Mexico by a group of armed men, the US government has issued a travel alert for spring break.

The State Department issued the warning on Wednesday, March 15 for Americans who plan to spend spring break in Mexico. They ask US citizens to be very careful due to violence in the country.

The alert warns travelers to “use extra caution,” especially after dark at Caribbean beach resorts like Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, which have been plagued by drug gang violence in the past.

The wave of crime in Mexico has frightened US citizens, so much so that the government has issued a warning to its residents for spring break. In recent years, violence has increased with organized crime and regular shootings.