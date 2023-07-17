Are you seeking a deeper spiritual connection? Discover in «Ángeles en tu Mundo» the perfect program to enhance your spiritual connection with the loving guidance of the angels. Giovana, a renowned clairvoyant and angelic energy channeler, shares valuable information about guardian angels, guided meditations, and advice based on numerology and angelic frequencies. Get ready to immerse yourself in a fascinating spiritual world and establish a meaningful connection. Tune in to «Ángeles en tu Mundo» and dive into a relaxing and rejuvenating meditation designed to strengthen your spiritual connection. Through deep and mindful breaths, you will feel the stress dissipate, allowing the warm angelic presence to flow through you. Guided by Giovana’s powerful visualizations, imagine the loving energy of the angels ascending from your feet to the crown of your head, opening the doors to a deep spiritual connection in your life. Listen to the new season of the podcast «Ángeles en tu Mundo» CLICKING HERE. LISTEN TO PODCAST «ÁNGELES EN TU MUNDO» CLICK HERE During the meditation, you will have the opportunity to connect with your guardian angel and experience the presence of a specific archangel. Whether it’s Gabriel, Chamuel, Rafael, or Raziel, choose the archangel that resonates with you and feel their powerful and loving presence. This personal connection will provide guidance and support in times of need, strengthening your spiritual connection and your trust in the presence of the angels. After the meditation, Giovana will share channelled messages from the angels related to numerology and angelic frequencies, deepening your spiritual connection. These messages will help you understand the meaning of numbers in your life and how to harness their energy to improve your well-being.

Angel messages and numerology Pay special attention to the numbers two and three, which represent joy and family connection. These numbers are signals from the angels to remind you of the importance of cultivating harmonious relationships and finding happiness in the company of your loved ones, thus strengthening your spiritual connection with the world around you. Each episode of «Ángeles en tu Mundo» focuses on a particular archangel, such as Chamuel, the archangel of self-love, healing, and relationships. Chamuel, associated with the color pink, will guide you to invoke their presence in your life, strengthening your spiritual connection with yourself and attracting loving and significant connections into your path. This profound connection will allow you to experience unconditional love and harmony in your daily life.

Archangels and areas of life Need real evidence of the angels’ influence in our lives? «Ángeles en tu Mundo» presents interviews with real people who have experienced the presence and guidance of the angels in their daily lives, strengthening your spiritual connection. One of these interviews highlights Julián Henao, a social worker with an inspiring story. Julián will share how they have felt the presence of their guardian angel in crucial moments of their life, providing protection and guidance. These authentic and touching stories are tangible proofs that the angels are by our side, ready to help us at any moment, thus strengthening our connection with the celestial world.

Angelic advice and rituals: Enhance your spiritual connection in different areas of your life The program also offers angelic advice to improve your spiritual connection in areas such as work, health, and relationships. If you seek success in your career, Archangel Ariel will guide you in the professional field, inspiring you to develop your creative ideas. To balance your physical and emotional health, Archangel Metatron will be your support and guide. If you wish to improve your relationships and overcome mental blocks, Archangel Jofiel will provide wisdom and clarity, thus strengthening your spiritual connection with others.

The spiritual connection that is felt At the end of each episode, Giovana will share an angelic ritual that will allow you to deepen your spiritual connection. This simple yet powerful ritual will provide an opportunity to personally connect with the angels and express gratitude for their presence in your life. For example, lighting a white or orange candle and sprinkling a mixture of sugar and cinnamon on it while making a request to the Creator and Archangel Uriel. This ritual will help you manifest your dreams and express gratitude for the fulfillment of your petitions, thus strengthening your connection with the divine plane. Additionally, Giovana will suggest taking a bath with salt and orange peels to cleanse the past and make space for new blessings in your life, thereby strengthening your spiritual connection with yourself and the universe. In summary, «Ángeles en tu Mundo» is an exciting and enriching program that will allow you to strengthen your spiritual connection with the angels. Giovana, with her profound knowledge, guided meditations, angelic advice, and real testimonies, will guide you in your spiritual journey, strengthening