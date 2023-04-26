Spanish singer-songwriter of ‘Operación Triunfo’ fame dies in fire
Jay Robles was a 25-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter. He died in a fire in Madrid. He was known for appearing on reality show 'Operación Triunfo'.
The world of music and show business is struck by tragedy again. Jay Robles, a Spanish singer-songwriter who appeared on the reality show Operación Triunfo, was killed in a restaurant fire.
Two other people were also killed in the blaze. Robles star was on the rise and the 25-year-old was known for his great voice and signature hip-hop style.
According to People en Español, the 25-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter died when the restaurant where he was working caught fire, killing two other people in addition to him.
The incident occurred at the Burro Caniglia Italian restaurant located in the central square of Manuel Becerra in Madrid, Spain. The singer-songwriter was working at the restaurant while he was making his way in the world of music.
Jay Robles had not been working at the restaurant for very long
Jay Robles had barely been working at the Italian restaurant for a week when he was killed in the tragic fire. In addition to the three deaths, 10 other people were injured. Their conditions aren’t known at this time.
The fire occurred due to a flambé torch that got out of control and ended up spreading throughout the restaurant. Videos on Twitter went viral showing how the restaurant was left in ruins after the disaster.
Robles’ parents will file a lawsuit against the restaurant
After the terrible incident, Jay Robles’ are contemplating a lawsuit against the owners of Burro Caniglia for negligence. Investigations about whether the establishment was compliant with safety codes are underway.
Investigators are seeking to determine if decorative plants inside the restaurant were made of plastic and if the emergency exits complied with regulations, reports People.
Jay Robles last Instagram post
The last post that Jay Robles shared on Instagram was on April 12, about a week before he lost his life. He posted several selfies and announced his new single, Carrocería de Lujo.
The singer’s followers and fans have left emotional messages on the post. On Friday the world said goodbye to Jay, a 25-year-old rising star who left the world too soon.