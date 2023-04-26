Spanish singer-songwriter of ‘Operación Triunfo’ fame dies in fire

Jay Robles was a 25-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter.

The world of music and show business is struck by tragedy again. Jay Robles, a Spanish singer-songwriter who appeared on the reality show Operación Triunfo, was killed in a restaurant fire.

Two other people were also killed in the blaze. Robles star was on the rise and the 25-year-old was known for his great voice and signature hip-hop style.

According to People en Español, the 25-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter died when the restaurant where he was working caught fire, killing two other people in addition to him.

The incident occurred at the Burro Caniglia Italian restaurant located in the central square of Manuel Becerra in Madrid, Spain. The singer-songwriter was working at the restaurant while he was making his way in the world of music.