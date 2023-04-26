Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Spanish singer-songwriter of ‘Operación Triunfo’ fame dies in fire

Spanish singer-songwriter of ‘Operación Triunfo’ fame dies in fire

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Jay Robles was a 25-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter.
  • He died in a fire in Madrid.
  • He was known for appearing on reality show Operación Triunfo.

The world of music and show business is struck by tragedy again. Jay Robles, a Spanish singer-songwriter who appeared on the reality show Operación Triunfo, was killed in a restaurant fire.

Two other people were also killed in the blaze. Robles star was on the rise and the 25-year-old was known for his great voice and signature hip-hop style.

Spanish singer-songwriter Jay Robles of Operación Triunfo fame dies in tragic fire

Jay Robles, Spanish singer-songwriter known for reality, died "Triumph operation"
PHOTO: Instagram

According to People en Español, the 25-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter died when the restaurant where he was working caught fire, killing two other people in addition to him.

The incident occurred at the Burro Caniglia Italian restaurant located in the central square of Manuel Becerra in Madrid, Spain. The singer-songwriter was working at the restaurant while he was making his way in the world of music.

Jay Robles had not been working at the restaurant for very long

The Spanish singer-songwriter who died had been working very little in the restaurant
PHOTO: Twitter

Jay Robles had barely been working at the Italian restaurant for a week when he was killed in the tragic fire. In addition to the three deaths, 10 other people were injured. Their conditions aren’t known at this time.

The fire occurred due to a flambé torch that got out of control and ended up spreading throughout the restaurant. Videos on Twitter went viral showing how the restaurant was left in ruins after the disaster.

Robles’ parents will file a lawsuit against the restaurant

The celebrity's parents will file a lawsuit against the property
PHOTO: Twitter

After the terrible incident, Jay Robles’ are contemplating a lawsuit against the owners of Burro Caniglia for negligence. Investigations about whether the establishment was compliant with safety codes are underway.

Investigators are seeking to determine if decorative plants inside the restaurant were made of plastic  and if the emergency exits complied with regulations, reports People.

Jay Robles last Instagram post

Jay Robles latest post
PHOTO: Instagram

The last post that Jay Robles shared on Instagram was on April 12, about a week before he lost his life. He posted several selfies and announced his new single, Carrocería de Lujo.

The singer’s followers and fans have left emotional messages on the post. On Friday the world said goodbye to Jay, a 25-year-old rising star who left the world too soon.

Etiquetas: , ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Adamari López “appears” on ‘Despierta America’ after leaving Telemundo

Spanish singer-songwriter of ‘Operación Triunfo’ fame dies in fire

Juan Rivera alarms his fans by posing in a coffin

CNN fires host Don Lemon after 17 years on the network
Mezcalent

Maribel Guardia reveals her son Julián appeared to her and says that she is no longer afraid of death